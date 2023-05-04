The Great Neck Public Schools Joins Community of Local Buyers with the Empire State Purchasing Group

Today, the Great Neck Public Schools announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet Direct.

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Great Neck Public Schools announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet Direct. Local government agencies throughout New York State utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Interested vendors can register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/greatneckschools.

The Great Neck Public Schools joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 325 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Great Neck Public Schools gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

"Collaboration is important to us," says Jason Martin, Purchasing Agent for the Great Neck Public Schools. "We look forward to increasing our efficiency by utilizing the Empire State Purchasing Group. In addition, our valued vendors can more easily access our open bids, as well as those from other municipalities, counties, and school districts throughout the state."

Benefits for vendors that join the Empire State Purchasing Group include:

Centralized location for bids from over 325 participating agencies

Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents

Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of Bidnet Direct's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It allows the Great Neck Public Schools to manage bids and vendors, distribute documents and addenda, and track activity throughout the procurement process.

About Great Neck Public Schools:

The Great Neck Public Schools encompasses Great Neck, North New Hyde Park, and a portion of Manhasset Hills, NY. It is home to some 40,000 people on the suburban North Shore of Long Island, in Nassau County, 30 commuting minutes from Manhattan. District residents value public education and have high expectations for their school system.

A diverse population adds to the richness of the school community. Our more than 6,500 students come from over 40 countries.

A multi-disciplinary curriculum provides our students with individual learning opportunities.

Student achievement is high, with some 98 percent of our graduating seniors going on to higher education, according to the NYS Education Department. Annually, a number of students are named National Merit Finalists, Semifinalists, and Commended Students; Advanced Placement Scholars; and Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars. Great Neck's mean scores on the SAT-Critical Reading, SAT-Math, SAT-Writing, and SAT II: Subject Tests are consistently higher than the national mean scores.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

