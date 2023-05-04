Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,562 in the last 365 days.

Intellicheck To Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN, a trusted industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Bryan Lewis will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference taking place on May 11, 2023. Joining him at the conference will be CFO Jeff Ishmael.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 11. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at Investors - Intellicheck.

CEO Lewis and CFO Ishmael will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, May 11, 2023. To register for the presentation or to schedule one-on-one meetings, visit Sidoti Investor Conferences — SIDOTI & Company. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

For more information on Intellicheck and our industry-leading technology solutions, visit us on the web.

About Intellicheck
Intellicheck IDN is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005177/en/

You just read:

Intellicheck To Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more