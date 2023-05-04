Maryland Economic Development Association Elects 2023-2024 Board of Directors

Maryland's leading organization for Economic Development professionals plans to increase participation in the organization and advance the State of Maryland's economic landscape

BALTIMORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard G. Griffin, CEcD, Director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick, has been elected President of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA), the leading organization for economic development professionals. Announcement of new board members was made during MEDA's 2023 Annual Conference held April 23-25 in Cambridge, MD.

"I am honored to continue serving for the Maryland Economic Development Association in my newly elected position as President," said Richard G. Griffin. "I believe that economic development is not only about creating jobs and businesses but also about transforming lives and building communities. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and members of MEDA to support and advance the growth of small businesses in our state, inspire innovation, and create new opportunities that enrich our communities."

Also named to MEDA's Board of Directors for 2023-2024 are:

● Tammi Thomas, Chief Development and Marketing Officer of TEDCO, Vice President;

● Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Director of the Charles County Economic Development Department, Secretary;

● Renée Winsky, President & Founder of Bay One Group LLC, reappointed Treasurer;

● Daniel Thompson, Executive Director of Somerset County Economic Development Commission, Immediate Past President;

● N. Gordon Knox, Partner at Duane Morris LLP, reappointed Awards Co-Chair;

● Dawn Medley, President & CEO of FSC First, reappointed Awards Co-Chair;

● Jerry Sanford, Managing Director Business and Economic Development Officer for The Harbor Bank of Maryland, Business Development Co-Chair;

● John Stalfort, Principal of Miles & Stockbridge P.C., reappointed Business Development Co-Chair;

● Denise Beaver, CEcD, Deputy Director of Carroll County Department of Economic Development, reappointed Membership Co-Chair;

● Ebony Stocks, Executive Vice President of Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation, reappointed Membership Co-Chair;

● Rosa Cruz, CEcD, Vice President of Communications for Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation, Professional Development Co-Chair;

● Trish Heidenreich, CEcD, Economic Development Initiatives Group, reappointed Professional Development Co-Chair;

● Lara Fritts, CEcD, Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, Program Committee Co-Chair;

● Lori Ratzburg, Senior Director of Regional Growth & Retention for the Maryland Department of Commerce, Program Committee Co-Chair;

● Andrea Mansfield, Lobbyist at Manis Canning & Associates, Public Policy Awareness Co-Chair;

● Lori Valentine, Vice President of Policy and Public Relations at Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation, reappointed Public Policy Awareness Co-Chair;

● Allison Akers, Digital Marketing Manager for Vision Technologies, reappointed Young Leaders Co-Chair; and

● Amy Velich, Central Bank Manager at Johns Hopkins University, reappointed Young Leaders Co-Chair.

Through the newly elected and reappointed board members, MEDA plans to increase participation in the organization and advance the State of Maryland's economic landscape.

For more information about MEDA, visit http://www.MEDAmd.com.

About MEDA:

MEDA enhances the knowledge and skills of its members and encourages partnerships and networking among those committed to bringing jobs and investment to Maryland. In addition to quarterly conferences, members have access to opportunities, discounts, and scholarships for professional development. They may also participate in awards programs that highlight innovative economic development, redevelopment, and marketing projects and programs in the State of Maryland.

