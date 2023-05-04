Scotch Creek Ventures Discovers Significant Gravity High at Macallan Property through Detailed Gravity Survey

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. SCV 7S SCVFF ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of a detailed gravity survey in the Southeast portion of its Macallan property. The purpose of the survey was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the structural geology and faulting of the Esmeralda Formation underlying the property. The newly acquired gravity data has been added to the existing gravity and other datasets, including subsurface geology from completed drilling.

Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person, commented. "A highlight of the new gravity data is a significant gravity high bench of kilometre scale. Initial structural interpretation of the data suggests this bench lies within the intersection of two parallel North Northeast ("NNE") trending normal faults, and a cross-cutting Northwest trending fault zone. The two NNE trending fault zones interpreted from the gravity data are in a position to be the strike extension of the important Angel Island Fault Zone, which is mapped to the north of the property."

These intersecting fault zones are viewed as highly prospective for the presence of fracture zones, these zones could serve as pathways for groundwater movement in deep basins. The interpreted data shows a complexly faulted area, which may create structural traps for groundwater by the juxtaposition of Esmeralda Formation units with different porosity.

"Our next step will be to develop drill targets and explore the Southeast portion of the property. We will use the recently completed gravity work and focus on the structural understanding of the faults laying under the property to determine a drill program." Mr. David Ryan, Scotch Creek's CEO commented.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

