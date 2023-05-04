Submit Release
PERRIGO ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc PRGO, a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.273 per share, payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023.

About Perrigo 

Perrigo Company plc PRGO is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, such as the timing and amount of future dividend payments, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which beyond the Company's control—that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://investor.perrigo.com/sec-filings, for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-announces-quarterly-dividend-301816047.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc

