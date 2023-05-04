The Future of Medicine: Exploring the Medical Robots Market

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical robots market size is expected to reach USD 36.84 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Medical robot market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising robotic surgical applications during the forecast period. Patients can get complex treatments with reduced recovery time owing to robotic surgery. Even in difficult-to-reach places, it employs sophisticated technologies to give exact care. Robotic surgery is used to treat diseases of the bladder, prostate, heart, digestive system, and more, thus leading to more application areas of medical robots and increasing its market revenue growth.

This report is a fair prototype of the medical robots-industry containing an in-depth study of the global medical robots market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations. Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the medical robots industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global medical robots market scenario.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The laparoscopy segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increased research and development in the area for fully autonomous robotic systems. For instance, without the assistance of a human surgeon, a team of Johns Hopkins University researchers using the Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR) successfully performed laparoscopic surgery on pig soft tissue. This signifies a big step in robotics technology toward fully automated human surgery.

The hospital segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period attributable to a growth in the use of surgical robots in healthcare. For example, the use of robotic surgery in hospitals in the USA has increased significantly, especially after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the da Vinci Surgery System by Intuitive Surgical for general laparoscopic operations. Given the fact that low-cost alternatives might be considered as an alternative to expensive robots in some situations and are competitive with them, some hospitals are also investigating them. This is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. One of the factors influencing an increase in market revenue is labor scarcity in the region. For instance, according to a February 2022 research from the American College of Healthcare Executives, staff shortages were the top concern for community hospital CEOs, and they also posed the biggest risk to patient safety, according to a February 2022 report from patient safety charity ECRI. As a result, the need for medical robots becomes clear and demand rises.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray Incorporated, BD, Medtronic, Omnicell, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Hocoma, CYBERDYNE INC

Global Medical Robots Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Instrument & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgery

Pharmacy Applications

Physical Rehabilitation

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Neurosurgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global medical robots market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the medical robots market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

