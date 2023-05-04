Latest Study explores the Workflow Automation Market Forecast 2023-2030 | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Workflow Automation Market

The global workflow automation market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 18990 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Top Key Players are covered in this Report:

Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nintex Global Limited, Software AG, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, IPsoft Inc. (Amelia LLC), Pegasystems Inc., Bizagi, and Appian Corporation

Workflow Automation Market: Segment Analysis

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Deployment

-On-Premise

-Cloud

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Solution

-Software

-Service

Global Workflow Automation Market, By End-User Industry

-Banking

-Telecom Retail

-Manufacturing and Logistics

-Energy and Utilities

-Other End-user Industries

Regional Analysis for Workflow Automation Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Workflow Automation Market, by Region, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.2 Workflow Automation Market, by Type, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Workflow Automation Market, by Application, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Workflow Automation Market, by Verticles, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Workflow Automation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Workflow Automation Market Dynamics

3.1. Workflow Automation Market Impact Analysis (2023-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Workflow Automation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2023-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Workflow Automation Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Workflow Automation Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Workflow Automation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4 Workflow Automation Market, Sub-Segment Analysis

Workflow Automation Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Workflow Automation Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Workflow Automation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Workflow Automation Market, Sub-Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others

Workflow Automation Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2 Workflow Automation Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Workflow Automation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2023-2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Workflow Automation Market, Sub-Segment Analysis

Workflow Automation Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Workflow Automation Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Workflow Automation Market

8.3. Europe Workflow Automation Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Workflow Automation Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Workflow Automation Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Workflow Automation Market

Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Key Player

9.2.1.1. Key In Duration

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

