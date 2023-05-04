Pharmacy Automation Market 2022 : Industry Analysis, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Overview And Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical industries is a major factor driving pharmacy automation market

Pharmacy Automation Market Size – USD 5.41 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends Technological advancements in pharmacy and medical sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharmacy automation market size was USD 5.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for reducing errors in medication, technological advancement in pharmacy and medical sectors, increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical industries, and government initiatives for vaccine and drug dispensing are key factors driving t market growth revenue.

People now rely more on automation and robotics. Robots can fulfil requirement to uphold strict hygiene standards, can do so without committing any mistakes, and can shield workers from hazardous environmental tasks. For instance, on March 30, 2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance opened robot-automated micro-fulfilment centers across the U.S. to fill customer’s prescriptions as the roles of stores and pharmacists change.

Pharmacy automation refers to the use of technology and machinery to perform tasks and processes within a pharmacy setting. This can include automated dispensing systems, robotics for medication preparation, electronic prescribing and medication administration records, and inventory management software. Pharmacy automation can improve patient safety by reducing the risk of medication errors, increasing efficiency and accuracy in dispensing, and allowing pharmacists to spend more time on patient care activities. Additionally, automation can help pharmacies keep up with increasing demand and streamline workflow, leading to better outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers.

The global Pharmacy Automation Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BD., Oracle, Parata Systems, LLC., ScriptPro LLC, PVA., KUKA AG, Talyst, LLC., RxSafe, LLC., ARxIUM, and Noritsu Pharmacy Automation.

Some Key Highlights

The automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to increasing efficiency of perioperative staff by placing automated dispensing cabinets within easy reach of patients owing to availability of medication storage at Point of Care (PoC). Automated dispensing machines, which offer computer-controlled medication storage, dispensing, and tracking, have been suggested as a potential method to increase effectiveness and patient care and nowadays they are commonly used in many hospitals.

The fully-automatic segment registered for significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Businesses in these industry sectors can manage operations both on-site and inside offices more efficiently with the help of fully automated solutions. Full-Automatic unit dose packing systems are robotic devices that are pneumatically or electrically impelled and can deblister and pack various pharmaceuticals, including tablets, capsules, vials, and Intravenous (IV) bags. These systems can help to improve accuracy, increase workflow of devices, and decrease labor cost, thereby driving revenue growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Pharmacy Automation market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacy automation market based on product, mode of automation, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and labeling system

Automated compounding devices

Others

Mode of Automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fully-automatic

Semi-automatic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Pharmacy Automation market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

