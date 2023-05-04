AERWINS to Participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10-11, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) (“AERWINS” or the “Company”), the developer and manufacturer of air mobility platform, COSMOS (Centralized Operating System for Managing Open Sky), and the XTURISMO Limited Edition Hoverbike, announced today that it will participate in the EF Hutton Global Conference taking place May 10-11, 2023 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.



The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference is a two-day, invitation-only event featuring key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies looking to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience which includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. Investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AERWINS management, please contact Gateway Group at AERWINS@gatewayir.com.

About XTURISMO:

XTURISMO Limited Edition was developed by AERWINS. It is a manifestation of the dream of air mobility that endeavors to create a completely new way to experience the world, enabling users to feel the joy and pleasure of moving freely in space. The Company believes that it has a wide range of practical possibilities, both in Japan and overseas, including use in disaster relief, infrastructure inspection, and entertainment.

XTURISMO Limited Edition was unveiled at Fuji Speedway in October 2021, and orders are now being accepted. XTURISMO Limited Edition also participated in the Detroit Auto Show in September 2022.

Information about XTURISMO

Official website: https://aerwins.us/xturismo/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPP6jQKTqCRXpAmyfZ-94VQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xturismo_official/

About AERWINS Technologies Inc.

Under the mission statement Changing Society from the Top Down, AERWINS Technologies has developed and released an air mobility platform, COSMOS*, and the XTURISMO Limited Edition Hoverbike. AERWINS will continue to innovate, unbound by existing ideas, to develop and deploy systems that are necessary for the realization of an air mobility society. For more information, please visit https://aerwins.us/.

*COSMOS: Centralized Operating System for Managing Open Sky

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond AERWINS control. While AERWINS believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to AERWINS on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could be materially different. AERWINS undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

PR Inquiries

Mayuko Okamoto

Public Relations

info@aerwins.us

Investor Contact

John Yi or Thomas Thayer

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

AERWINS@gatewayir.com