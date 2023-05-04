Presto and CKE Restaurants Announce Drive-Thru Voice AI Automation Partnership

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., owner and operator of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants, are partnering with Presto Automation to expand deployment of Voice AI at participating drive-thru locations nationwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced the expansion of its partnership with CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of the iconic Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brands. Presto will be rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution, Presto Voice™, to automate voice ordering at participating drive-thru locations nationwide.



The voice automation technology, which has already been implemented at select Carl's Jr. and Hardee's drive-thru locations within the United States, increases revenue, improves labor productivity, and enhances the guest and staff experience. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's operate roughly 2,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants across 44 US states.

Phil Crawford, the Chief Technology Officer at CKE, stated that “Presto's Voice AI solution is a robust choice as it aligns well with CKE's objective of providing guests with outstanding service while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency.” Crawford added “that the pilot program yielded positive outcomes, with deployed stores experiencing a significant rise in revenue due to the upsell capability. As a result, we are delighted to offer the Presto Voice AI technology to our franchisee base across the country.”

"The entire Presto team is excited to be partnering with CKE, a pioneer and a technology early adopter in the QSR space,” said Dan Mosher, President of Presto. “CKE recently revolutionized its digital ecosystem and we are confident that Presto is well-suited to support CKE's growth.”

Presto is a proven leader in automation technology and as a public company also understands how to operationalize the successful deployment of its products across thousands of restaurants. In recent pilot tests of Presto Voice at select Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants, Presto Voice yielded great results with the test location’s relevant metrics, including increased upsell offer rates and increased average check sizes due to upsells.

To schedule a live demo or learn more about Presto’s products, please contact mktg@presto.com or visit presto.com .

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (Nasdaq: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI solutions for the nation’s largest hospitality brands. Our industry-leading automation and voice AI technology improves order accuracy, reduces labor costs, and increases revenue for superior drive-thru and dine-in experiences. With over 380 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers some of the top 20 restaurant chains in the United States.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved regional brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

