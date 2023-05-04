YieldMax™ Announces Monthly Distributions on TSLY, OARK and APLY ETFs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ today announced monthly distributions on the following YieldMax™ Option Income Strategy ETFs:



Current Distribution Information

ETF

Ticker1 ETF Name Reference

Asset Distribution

per Share Current

Yield2,3 Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date TSLY YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA $0.4402 40.08% 5/5/2023 5/8/2023 5/15/2023 OARK YieldMax™ Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK $0.3651 30.60% 5/5/2023 5/8/2023 5/15/2023 APLY* YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL $0.0000 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

* APLY’s inception date was April 17, 2023. APLY’s distribution is $0.00 due to the limited amount of time elapsed since its inception date.

Distribution History

Payment

Date TSLY Distribution

per Share OARK Distribution

per Share APLY Distribution

per Share* 5/15/2023 $0.4402 $0.3651 $0.0000 4/17/2023 $0.8286 $0.5103 - 3/16/2023 $0.9023 $0.7691 - 2/16/2023 $0.9029 $1.0901 - 1/12/2023 $0.9986 $0.7448 -

* APLY’s inception date was April 17, 2023. APLY’s distribution is $0.0000 due to the limited amount of time elapsed since its inception date.

1 TSLY, OARK and APLY each have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%.

2 The Current Yield is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Current Yield is calculated by multiplying an ETF’s Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Current Yield represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield for TSLY is 4.14%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for OARK is 3.30% and the 30-Day SEC Yield for APLY is 0.00%. The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended April 30th, 2023, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

For TSLY prospectus, click here. For TSLY standardized performance, click here. For OARK prospectus, click here. For OARK standardized performance, click here. For APLY prospectus, click here. For APLY standardized performance, click here.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Current Yield and 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Current Yield or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Current Yield and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with YieldMax™.

Gavin Filmore (844) 986-7676 #725 gfilmore@tidalfg.com