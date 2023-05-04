eMagin Demonstrates 15,000 cd/m2 Single-stack Full-color dPd™ OLED Microdisplay

/EIN News/ -- World’s Brightest, Full-color OLED Microdisplay Using dPd™ Technology at 15,000 cd/m2 Tops Record Set by eMagin in 2021

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the “Company”, (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, announced the demonstration of a new 15,000 candela per square meter (cd/m2) full-color WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) display using its Direct Patterning Display (dPd™) technology that surpasses the previous record of 10,000 cd/m2 that eMagin set 18 months ago.

“With this milestone achievement, we are on track with our technology roadmap as an industry leader in OLED microdisplays,” said eMagin CEO Andrew G. Sculley. “Moreover, this single-stack OLED provides a foundation for us to realize even brighter displays using tandem architectures and other techniques in the future to meet the growing needs of our consumer, industrial, medical, and military customers. eMagin’s patented dPd™ technology outperforms conventional white OLED with color filter microdisplays, enabling brightness that surpasses the threshold for AR/VR and other heads-up display applications.”

“This technical triumph was made possible by our newly upgraded R&D system, which represents a significant improvement over the previous version,” said Dr. Amal Ghosh, eMagin’s COO. “New production capable equipment, based on the R&D system’s technology, has been shipped to eMagin, and is expected to be installed and operational by the end of 2023.”

eMagin plans to demonstrate the 15,000 cd/m2 prototypes to key customers in the near future.

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

