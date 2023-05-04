ReWalk Robotics to Provide First U.S. Demonstrations of Groundbreaking Stairs-Enabled Exoskeleton Technology

ReWalk Robotics will unveil its innovative new exoskeleton to the public at the upcoming Abilities Expo in New York, with live demonstrations from paralyzed individuals who use the technology to regain ambulatory access to real-world environments, including stairs and curbs

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or “The Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions, today announced the first public U.S. demonstration of its innovative stairs-enabled exoskeleton at the upcoming Abilities Expo New York from Friday, May 5th to Sunday, May 7th. The Abilities Expo, to be held at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, is open to the public and free to attend. ReWalk Robotics will feature demonstrations with ReWalk users at Booth #738 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily to showcase how this new technology enables individuals with spinal cord injury (“SCI”) to walk in real-world environments, including locations with stairs or curbs.



Recently cleared for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), ReWalk’s Stairs-Enabled Personal Exoskeleton was also granted “Breakthrough Device” designation as the only personal use exoskeleton to enable use on stairs and curbs. The added functionality is a significant advancement for those with SCI, expanding the use of their exoskeleton to a variety of different real-world obstacles and terrains in their home and community environment.

“We are excited to showcase the life-changing functionality and access that our stairs technology provides those with a ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton,” said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer at ReWalk. “This is truly a first-of-its-kind development, and we are pleased to have actual ReWalk users available to demonstrate not only how this technology works, but also what it means for them in terms of increasing their freedom of mobility and access in their everyday lives.”

