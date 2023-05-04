OPSWAT Announces First Founding Sponsorship of CIP Cyber

OPSWAT becomes the first corporate sponsor of prominent online learning platform dedicated to equipping people with the right skills to protect critical infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has become the founding sponsor of CIP Cyber, an online learning platform with a mission of connecting, training and certifying cybersecurity professionals to protect critical infrastructure.

CIP Cyber empowers its community through informative content, interactive courses and expert-led videos, and also addresses the dire need to fill the cybersecurity skills gap within critical infrastructure industries. Sponsorships from OPSWAT and other leading cybersecurity solution providers and OT appliance manufacturers will enable CIP Cyber to scale its community and continue to invest in hands-on CIP training using PLCs, HMIs, and other hardware used in OT/ICS environments.

“OPSWAT’s sponsorship of CIP Cyber comes at a time when cyber threats are most prevalent and effective cybersecurity training is vital,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. “We’re excited to sponsor this growing community of cybersecurity professionals on a mission to protect the world’s critical infrastructure.”

CIP Cyber has over 150,000 members in its online community, allowing sponsors to also reach a broader audience and tap into a specialized, growing talent pool trained in courses such as Secure Configuration of Siemens S7-1200 PLC, Configuring Schneider TM241CEC24R PLCs for Maximum Security, Introduction to Industrial Control System Cyber Security, and many others.

“I am proud of how this community has grown over the last 12 years,” said Irfan Shakeel, Director at CIP Cyber. “OPSWAT’s sponsorship is the first of many others we hope to welcome, which will help us continue to train OT & IT security professionals to protect critical infrastructure.”

The founding sponsorship of CIP Cyber is an extension of OPSWAT’s existing efforts through the OPSWAT Academy, launched in 2019, which provides training courses for professionals to learn about complex critical infrastructure cybersecurity challenges and how OPSWAT solutions can assist in solving them.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

