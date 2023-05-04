PFS Continues Expansion in the United Kingdom

Opening New Fulfillment Center in England in Response to Strong Demand for UK Order Fulfillment Services and Organic Growth Among Existing Clients

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS (NASDAQ: PFSW) (the “Company”), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, has entered into an agreement for lease for a new fulfillment center in Fareham, England.



The Company is poised to continue expanding in the United Kingdom (UK) as it looks to capture growing demand for eCommerce order fulfillment services in the region. Amid various supply chain network disruptions stemming from the UK’s separation from the European Union, many European clients and prospects have sought risk-mitigating strategies with in-country order fulfillment in the UK. In addition, clients in PFS’ existing Southampton fulfillment center experienced strong organic growth and outgrew their existing capacity over the last two years, prompting the Company to expand its footprint. PFS’ new facility will provide additional support for those existing clients, as well as create space for new client solutions.

Located 10 miles from its existing Southampton fulfillment center, the 70,000 square foot (6,600 square meter) facility in Fareham is strategically located near Southampton Airport and both the ports of Southampton and Portsmouth, allowing for convenient transportation and shipping options. Additionally, the proximity of the two facilities allows PFS leadership to oversee both fulfillment centers more easily, as well as provide cross-training opportunities for employees to serve multiple clients. The first client in this facility is scheduled to go live in the second quarter of 2023.

“Expanding our footprint in the UK is key to our long-term growth strategy and will meet the needs of our strong sales pipeline in the region,” commented Zach Thomann, COO and PFS President. “More clients and prospects are desiring a multi-node order fulfillment strategy complemented by a brand-centric solution in each geography. We plan to design the new facility in Fareham specifically for health and beauty brands, while also implementing new sustainability initiatives. Creating opportunities to serve brands in our largest product vertical while advancing our sustainability goals is a win-win situation. PFS is a premier provider for brands searching for scalable, branded fulfillment operations, and we are excited to expand our operations in the UK to serve more clients.”

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

