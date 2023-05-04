The Investment Center’s Annual National Education Conference Kicks Off with Lt. Col. Scott Mann’s Inspiring Story of Serving Others

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc. brought its National Education Conference (NEC) to Florida last week. The independent broker-dealer’s conference included topics focused on the markets, practice management, cybersecurity, and compliance. The event was opened by “Warrior Storyteller” and distinguished military leader, retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann. Lieutenant Colonel Mann is a human connection expert and coach who discussed relationship-building techniques that drove so many of his successful combat operations.



He shared his incredible story of Operation Pineapple Express, where he and a group of retired Green Berets led a daring mission to save more than 1,000 Afghan allies in the chaos of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

CEO, Ralph DeVito commented:

“Lt. Col. Mann excels in building relationships and telling his story. Working with a financial professional is an emotional relationship for clients, and being able to connect with them on a deeper level allows for a more trusted relationship. It’s not only about telling your story, but allowing your clients to tell their story to help them succeed.”

The conference, held at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Palm Beach, FL April 24th – 27th, also included a panel discussion on marketing tips at the firm.

Kristin Discher, Director of Marketing, moderated the panel and stated:

“One of our goals at TIC is to create a community of sharing best practices. The panel discussed everything from the need for websites, using social media effectively, incorporating client events into their practice, and how not every marketing technique is appropriate for all practices. They also discussed some of the marketing challenges they’ve faced such as building a referral network with other trusted professionals.”

Other key highlights from the conference included concurrent breakout sessions, networking events, and a presentation by Robert Fernandes, Chief Information Security Officer at The Investment Center.

Before the start of the conference, The Investment Center’s Compliance and Product Departments held a meeting to review Regulation Best Interest and the new SEC guidance that was released. It is important to the firm that all professionals are kept up to date on policies and regulations to run their business.

During the event, the prestigious Ralph S. DeVito Award was presented. The award recognizes those advisors who demonstrate excellence with their clients, execute on business development, give back to their community, and have an exceptional reputation. The award was presented to Stanley Lozinski of Comprehensive Financial based out of East Islip, NY.

Mr. DeVito said:

“Stan has been with our firm for 17 years and is now a two-time winner of this award. He is always willing to provide feedback, be a sounding board for improving processes, and has built a great team. He rarely misses an event we host, and his support has been unwavering. Selecting the award recipient is never easy, but Stan is beyond deserving.”

Wrapping up the event, the 2024 location was announced to be the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

