Nauticus Robotics CEO to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Expo 2023

Nicolaus Radford to Discuss the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Robotics for our Oceans

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries, today announced that founder and CEO Nicolaus Radford has been chosen to deliver a keynote address at the Robotics Summit & Expo 2023 in Boston. Radford will give the event’s closing keynote presentation, “Developing Robots for Final Frontiers,” on May 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET.



This presentation will chart Radford’s journey from developing humanoid robotics for space as a chief engineer and principal investigator for NASA and then leveraging that experience to form Nauticus and its revolutionary ocean robotics portfolio. The talk will discuss Nauticus’ advancements in developing a premier software platform, toolKITT, to enable artificial intelligence to power autonomous, surface, and untethered subsea robotics platforms. Nauticus is on a mission to create a future where more autonomous and intelligent robots – like its flagship robot Aquanaut – are used to reduce environmental impact and human exposure to hazards significantly.

“Much like space, our oceans are vast and full of unrealized potential. I’m honored to join this year’s speaker lineup to share some of the lessons we’ve learned at Nauticus while developing robotic technologies that revolutionize the way in which services are performed in the ocean industries,” said Radford. “We’re at the forefront of major transformation as the ocean community progresses through a technology renaissance. I can’t wait to trade insights about our work and the other exciting advancements in the world of robotics with this year’s impressive roster of speakers.”

The Robotics Summit & Expo is a multifaceted educational forum and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligent systems products and services.

Additional keynote speakers this year include:

Martin Buehler – Global Head of Robotics R&D, Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Howie Choset – Professor of Robotics, Carnegie Mellon University

Laura Major – Chief Technology Officer, Motional

Marc Raibert – Executive Director, AI Institute

Wendy Tan White – CEO, Intrinsic

Jonathan Hurst – Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Agility Robotics

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

KITT@GatewayIR.com

Media Contact:

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

KITT@GatewayIR.com