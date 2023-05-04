Submit Release
Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Monday, May 15, 2023
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-888-396-8049

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-877-674-7070 and entering the passcode 608196 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, May 15, 2023 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, May 22, 2023.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.

 


Primary Logo

