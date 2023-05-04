Textile Dyes Market Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Dyes are textile colorants produced through a mixture of various chemicals to obtain the desired color. Direct, reactive, VAT, basic, acid, and disperse.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES,, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile dyes market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026. Textile dyes are the coloring agents or pigments that are used to give a certain look to textiles. The textiles such as denim, polyester, wool, cotton, acrylics fur, nylon, silk, and many others are colored through the use of dyes. Dyes are textile colorants produced through a mixture of various chemicals to obtain the desired color. Direct, reactive, VAT, basic, acid, and disperse are the types of dyes used for textile.

The global textile dyes market is segmented into dye type, fiber type, and region. Depending on dye type, the market is classified into direct, reactive, VAT, basic, acid, disperse, and others. The disperse segment was the highest contributor to the market. It is one of the highly adopted types of dyes owing to significant benefits over other types of dyes such as high lightfastness than most reactive dyes, ease of use, overall low cost, less water requirement water, and others. Hence, it is used increasingly to dye textiles.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Rise in production of textiles in developing countries to meet the increasing consumer demand, low cost of labor, and surge in population are the factors, boosting the growth of the global textile dyes industry. On the other hand, implementation of various health & environment regulations towards the use of textile dyes restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, development of new processes that minimizes the water wastage is expected to usher in a number of opportunities in the near future.

The disperse segment to rule the roost till 2026-

Based on dye type, the disperse segment accounted for one-fourth of the global textile dyes market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. Factors like ease of use, overall low cost, and less water requirement fuel the segment growth. The reactive segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during 2019–2026, owing to its beneficial features such as bright shades, ease of application, quick-drying properties, cost-effectiveness, and others.

The polyester segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on fiber type, the polyester segment contributed to nearly half of the global textile dyes market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. This is attributed to the numerous advantages it provides such as high strength, weather-resistant, high elasticity, and others. Simultaneously, the acrylic segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for fibers in yarns for the manufacturing of apparel and household textiles propels the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to remain lucrative during the study period-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major market share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global textile dyes market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. The growth is driven by the development in manufacturing sectors, improvement in economic conditions, and increase in population in the province.

Frontrunners in the industry-

