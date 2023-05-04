Ink Additives Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR of 5.7% BY 2032

Reports And Data

The global ink additive market was valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2022,and it is anticipated to reach USD 2.54 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ink Additives Market Overview:

The global ink additive market was valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 2.54 Billion in 2032, while maintaining a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The primary drivers of market revenue growth include the increasing need for affordable and high-quality printing solutions, the usage of ink additives in commercial printing and packaging, and the rising demand for environmentally-friendly ink additives.

Manufacturers are continually developing technologically-advanced ink additive solutions to meet the growing demand for affordable and high-quality printing solutions. Ink additives are used in various printing processes, including digital printing, flexography, lithography, and gravure printing, to enhance ink flow, print quality, and ink adherence. Furthermore, the expanding use of ink additives in packaging and commercial printing applications is another factor driving the market's revenue growth. Packaging is a significant end-use application for ink additives, with the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions increasing across various industries. By utilizing ink additives in packaging applications, the print quality and durability of packaging materials are improved, and the sustainability of packaging is enhanced.

Ink Additives Market Segments:

The report covers various aspects of the ink additive market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented by type outlook, process outlook, and regional outlook.

Manufacturers are continually developing technologically advanced ink additive solutions to meet the growing demand for affordable and high-quality printing solutions. Ink additives are used in various printing processes, including digital printing, flexography, lithography, and gravure printing, to enhance ink flow, print quality, and ink adherence. Furthermore, the expanding use of ink additives in packaging and commercial printing applications is another factor driving the market's revenue growth. Packaging is a significant end-use application for ink additives, with the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions increasing across various industries.

By utilizing ink additives in packaging applications, the print quality and durability of packaging materials are improved, and the sustainability of packaging is enhanced.

The primary drivers of market revenue growth include the increasing need for affordable and high-quality printing solutions, the usage of ink additives in commercial printing and packaging, and the rising demand for environmentally-friendly ink additives. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the ink additive market in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ink-additives-market

Ink Additives Market: Strategic Developments

In 2021, BASF SE, a German chemical company, announced a strategic partnership with Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., a Chinese company specializing in packaging machinery, to develop sustainable packaging solutions. The partnership aims to leverage BASF's expertise in materials science and Tech-Long's expertise in packaging machinery to create innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

In 2020, Evonik Industries AG, a German specialty chemicals company, announced a strategic partnership with Vesta SiC S.r.l., an Italian company specializing in silicon carbide powder production. The partnership aims to develop new products for the abrasives and refractory markets.

In the same year, Cabot Corporation, an American specialty chemicals and performance materials company, announced the completion of its acquisition of Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd., a Chinese company specializing in carbon nanotube technology. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Cabot's position in the electronic materials market.

Also in 2020, Elementis plc, a British specialty chemicals company, announced a strategic partnership with Maha Chemicals Asia Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based chemical distributor, to distribute its products in Southeast Asia. The partnership aims to expand Elementis' customer base in the region by leveraging Maha Chemicals' distribution network.

In the same year, Solvay S.A., a Belgian chemical company, announced a strategic partnership with Veolia, a French company specializing in waste management and water treatment. The partnership aims to develop innovative solutions for recycling plastics and reducing waste.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1690

Ink Additives Market: Competitive landscape

The chemical industry is highly competitive, with several global players vying for market share. Some of the major players in the industry include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Elementis plc, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Arkema Group, and Eastman Chemical Company.

BASF SE is a global leader in the chemical industry, with a focus on developing sustainable solutions for various industries. The company has a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and North America, and its product portfolio includes chemicals, plastics, coatings, and agricultural products.

Dow Inc. is another major player in the chemical industry, with a focus on developing high-performance materials, chemicals, and specialty products. The company has a presence in over 160 countries and has a diversified product portfolio that caters to various industries, including automotive, construction, and consumer care.

Evonik Industries AG is a German specialty chemicals company with a focus on developing high-performance materials for various industries, including automotive, construction, and healthcare. The company's product portfolio includes specialty chemicals, additives, and polymer materials.

Lubrizol Corporation is a specialty chemicals company that develops and markets a range of products for various industries, including transportation, industrial, and consumer care. The company's product portfolio includes additives, lubricants, and specialty materials.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures a range of high-performance materials, including carbon black, specialty compounds, and fumed silica. The company has a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Browse more Reports:

Natural Gas Engine Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/natural-gas-engine-market-size-worth-usd-815-billion-by-2032-cagr-50-2023-04-05?mod=search_headline

Enzymes Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/enzymes-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-2003-billion-by-2030-2023-04-05?mod=search_headline

Air Inlet Distribution Manifolds Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/air-inlet-distribution-manifolds-market-growth-shares-future-trends-and-key-countries-by-2030-2023-04-05?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

