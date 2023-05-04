Wine Culture and Millennial Demand Propel Global Wine Cooler Market to Reach USD 644 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

Millennials' Preference for Wine Coolers Boosts Global Market Growth, Driven by Wine Culture and Home Entertaining Trends

The global wine cooler market size was USD 369 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 644 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period” — - Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wine cooler market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with a size of USD 369 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, reaching USD 644 billion by 2032. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the increasing preference for wine among consumers, especially millennials, and the growing popularity of wine culture worldwide. Additionally, the expanding disposable income of consumers has contributed to the growth of the wine cooler market, as consumers are willing to invest in quality products to enhance their wine drinking experience.

Furthermore, the trend of home entertaining and wine preference has contributed to the growing demand for wine coolers globally. With the need to store and serve wine at the appropriate temperature, wine coolers have become a crucial product for wine enthusiasts to preserve the wine's flavor, fragrance, and color. This has resulted in steady demand for wine coolers across the globe.

Moreover, the wine cooler market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and energy-efficient products, as customers are becoming more environmentally aware. With the increasing popularity of green technologies in wine coolers, manufacturers are focusing on creating energy-efficient and environmentally friendly wine coolers. Wine coolers with advanced features such as digital temperature control, UV-resistant glass, and LED illumination are gaining popularity among consumers, driving the demand for eco-friendly wine coolers.

Market Overview:

Several factors drive the global consumer goods market's revenue growth, including the rapid increase of the global population, the increasing demand for food and other essential goods, including healthcare and nutrition, personal care and hygiene, and electronic products, changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences, increases in the demand for packaged and processed food and beverage products, and an increasing population of working people. Among the factors driving revenue growth for the global consumer goods market are technological advances in product manufacturing and packaging techniques, as well as the rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data analytics, and robotics and automation. Other key factors driving global consumer goods market revenue growth include increasing awareness that plastic packaging has adverse environmental effects and a growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. A growing income level of consumers worldwide, particularly in developing economies such as India, and stringent government regulations and guidelines for product safety and quality are factors that are set to boost market revenue growth further.

Key Players covered in this report are

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

LG Electronics Inc.

Danby Products Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Wine Enthusiast Companies

Avanti Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032):

Single Zone

Dual Zone

Built-in

Freestanding

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032):

Commercial

Residential

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

New Product Launches:

In addition to strategic developments, major players in the wine cooler market are also launching new products to meet the evolving needs and preferences of wine consumers. Some recent new product launches in the wine cooler market include:

Whirlpool Corporation: In 2021, Whirlpool Corporation launched a new line of wine coolers called the Whirlpool W Collection. These wine coolers feature advanced temperature management technology, with precise temperature control and a user-friendly interface. The series also includes models with varying capacities and designs.

Electrolux AB: In 2020, Electrolux AB launched a new line of wine coolers called the Electrolux ICON Professional Wine Coolers. These wine coolers feature a modern and sleek design, with advanced temperature and humidity control technology. They also include a smart control feature, allowing users to monitor and adjust the temperature and humidity settings remotely via a mobile app.

Haier Group Corporation: In 2020, Haier Group Corporation launched a new line of wine coolers called the Haier Wine Cooler Series. These wine coolers feature a compact and stylish design, with advanced temperature and humidity control technology. The series also includes models with varying capacities and designs.

