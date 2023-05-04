Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy as a Service (EaaS) market had a size of USD 42.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 92.33 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. EaaS involves providing a range of energy-related services such as renewable energy installations, energy management software, and other related services. The market is primarily driven by the increasing need for sustainability and energy efficiency, which is prompting governments and businesses worldwide to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt renewable energy sources. Digital technology for energy management is also driving market growth, with advanced energy management software allowing customers to monitor and optimize energy consumption.

The trend towards adaptable energy solutions is another factor driving revenue growth in the EaaS market, with the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind causing a shift towards a decentralized and distributed energy industry.

The rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions in urban areas and smart city initiatives is also driving growth in the EaaS market. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for energy efficiency, expanding use of digital technologies, rising need for flexible energy solutions, and smart city initiatives.

Major companies in the Energy as a service market include:

• ENGIE

• Edison Energy

• Siemens AG

• Enel X

• Schneider Electric SE

• Duke Energy Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Ameresco Inc.

• EDF Renewable Energy

• Johnson Controls International plc

The global EaaS market is segmented by service type into energy supply services, operational and maintenance services, and energy efficiency and optimization services. Energy supply services are expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient and renewable energy solutions. The commercial sector is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate in the EaaS market, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The industrial sector is also expected to experience significant growth, driven by increasing adoption of clean energy technologies and the need for reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

Advantages of Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market

The Energy as a Service (EaaS) market provides a range of energy-related services, including installations of renewable energy sources, energy management software, and other related services. Here are some advantages of the EaaS market:

1. Sustainability: Increasing need for sustainability and energy efficiency is one of the primary factors driving revenue growth of the energy as a service market. Governments and businesses across the globe are taking measures to lessen their carbon footprint and promote the use of renewable energy in response to increasing concerns about climate change and environmental deterioration. EaaS provides an efficient solution by installing renewable energy sources and energy-efficiency renovations that assist cut greenhouse gas emissions and energy expenses.

2. Digital technology: Growing use of digital technology for energy management is another factor driving revenue growth of the energy as a service market. Technology advancements are leading to an increase in the sophistication of energy management software and related services, allowing customers to monitor and optimize their energy consumption. This helps businesses and industries using a lot of energy to lower their energy expenses.

3. Flexibility: Rising demand for adaptable energy solutions is another factor driving revenue growth of the energy as a service market. The energy industry is becoming more decentralized and distributed as a result of the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. By offering energy services in a flexible and scalable manner, EaaS provides a remedy by enabling users to modify their energy consumption in accordance with their requirements and preferences.

4. Smart city initiatives: The energy as a service market revenue growth is expanding due to growing trend of urbanization and smart city initiatives. Demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions is rising as more people relocate to urban areas. Initiatives for ‘smart cities’ encourage the use of cutting-edge technology including big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize energy use and cut costs.

Overall, the energy as a service market provides a variety of energy-related services, giving customers access to affordable and environmentally friendly energy options that lower carbon emissions and advance sustainability.

Market Segmentation:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

• Energy Supply Services

• Operational and Maintenance Services

• Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

• Commercial

• Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Benelux

 Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Rest of APAC

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 South Africa

 Turkey

 Rest of MEA

