Personalized Medicine Approach to Revolutionize Dementia Treatment Market : North America has highest market share

Dementia Drugs Market

The dementia drugs market size was valued at $8.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dementia drugs market is a growing sector, driven by the increasing prevalence of dementia and the need for effective treatments. Dementia is a syndrome characterized by a decline in cognitive function that is severe enough to interfere with daily activities, and it affects millions of people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for approximately 60-80% of cases.

CAGR: 8.5%

Current Market Size: USD 8.7 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2031

Base Year: 2021

The market for dementia drugs is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, with an increasing number of companies investing in research and development to develop new treatments. Currently, there are several drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of dementia, including cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine.

Cholinesterase inhibitors, such as donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine, work by increasing levels of acetylcholine in the brain, which is a chemical messenger that is important for learning and memory. Memantine, on the other hand, works by regulating glutamate, another chemical messenger that is involved in learning and memory.

Despite the availability of these drugs, there is still a significant unmet need for effective treatments for dementia. Many of the drugs currently available only provide modest benefits and are not effective in all patients. As a result, there is a need for new drugs that target different aspects of the disease and can provide more significant benefits to patients.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

Apotex Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Novartis AG

