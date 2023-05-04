Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Trends, Report, Key Player and Forecast 2023-2031
Global Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market Size To Grow At A Healthy Rate In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2031SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global athlete’s foot treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like drug class, application mode, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 8.8 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 6.70%
Forecast Market Size (2031): USD 15.7 billion
Increasing incidences of athlete’s foot fungal infections have escalated the need for treatments in the recent years, driving the growth of the global athlete’s foot treatment market. The growing accessibility of over-the-counter drugs, novel product launches, and low-cost therapeutic strategies are also expected to bolster the growth of the market for athlete’s foot treatments. The rising number of cases coupled with affordable treatment options and doctor consultations are also expected to bolster the athlete’s foot treatment market growth.
Prescription of mode of treatment is dependent on factors such as severity, diagnostic test assessment, and the affected area. Availability of drugs with different application modes such as sprays, powders, creams, liquids, and tablets have made the treatment process more convenient for patients and have further contributed towards the growth of the market.
Home remedies and alternative therapies have shown promising results in management of athlete’s foot. Anti-fungal medicines are available in a wide range, including butenafine, terbinafine, miconazole, clotrimazole and tolnaftate. The wide selection of treatment options enable healthcare personnel and patients to choose the combination that works best for them, further contributing to the athlete’s foot treatment market growth. Ongoing developmental activities and extensive research will likely expedite novel product discovery. Novel targeted therapies are expected to garner the attention of the key market player and thus fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Athlete’s Foot Treatment Industry Definition and Major Segments
Athlete’s foot often known as tinea pedis is a fungal infection which typically starts between the person’s toes and commonly happens when feet become highly sweaty while confined in shoes. The condition is caused by the tinea fungus and is known as athlete’s foot due to its high prevalence in athletes. Treatment generally involves application of topical medications which help relieve the symptoms and clean up the infection.
On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into:
Antifungals
Corticosteroids
Others
Based on application mode, the market is classified into:
Creams
Sprays
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Based on region, the market is categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market Trends
The key trends in the global athlete’s foot treatment market include the growing research and development activities by leading pharmaceutical companies with the aim of developing cost efficient and fast acting treatments with minimal side effects. Increase in awareness about the benefits of using athlete’s foot medications is also expected to favour the growth of the market.
The thriving natural and organic treatment sector, owing to increase in disposable incomes and awareness of the benefits of using natural treatments, is another crucial trend supporting the growth of athlete’s foot treatment market. Increasing adoption and promotion of these drugs by sportspersons and athletes for quick recovery and improved performance is also contributing to the market growth. Sprays are sizable contributors to the increase in the market for athlete’s foot treatment globally, due to their easy application and convenient packaging.
In regional terms, North America accounts for a significant share of the global market, for athlete’s foot treatment owing to the growing cases of athlete’s foot infections, availability of improved healthcare facilities and rising awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to increase in healthcare sector development, major investments from key players, and increasing awareness about the condition.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global athlete’s foot treatment market report are:
Cipla Limited
Johnson & Johnson
GSK plc
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Bayer AG
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Abbott Laboratories
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
