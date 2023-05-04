Mouthwash Market Size to Witness Growth Acceleration at a CAGR of 6.54% to Reach US$ 16 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

As oral health problems continue to surge, manufacturers are increasingly deploying advanced disinfectant solutions, prompting high amounts of research and development to formulate new products

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market for mouthwash provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to recent statistic published by Fact.MR, the global mouthwash market size is poised to reach US$ 8.49 Billion in 2022, expected to surge at a CAGR of over 6.54% through 2032, reaching a value of US$ 16 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Rising prevalence of oral health problems is one of the principal growth drivers.

Historically, from 2017-2021, mouthwash sales expanded at over 4% CAGR to close in at over US$ 8 Billion. The COVID-19 pandemic provided further impetus to mouthwash sales, attributed to a decline in dental surgeries in favor of addressing patients suffering from SARS.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=498

Dental caries of primary teeth affect about 530 million children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Hence, players such as Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive Company have launched campaigns to raise dental hygiene awareness among both children and adults, resulting in increased demand for mouthwash. Because traditional mouthwashes might contain toxic components such as alcohol, poloxamer 407, and sodium saccharin, customers are turning to natural and organic mouthwashes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global mouthwash industry to expand nearly 2x from 2022 to 2032

Antiseptic mouthwash sales to incline at a CAGR of 6.54% until 2032

Cosmetic mouthwash likely to account for more than 35% market demand in 2026

By type, natural & organic mouthwash to be popular, capturing nearly 1/3rd of the revenue

U.S is expected to hold more than 25% of the market for mouthwashes

India to be an opportunistic market, surging at a CAGR of 7% until 2032

45% of the European mouthwash demand to be generated in the U.K



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=498



Competitive Landscape

Prominent mouthwash manufacturers are emphasizing on extensive research & development initiatives so as to introduce products containing highly effective disinfectants. Besides, strategies such as capacity expansion, acquisitions and partnerships are also relied upon. Some key developments are as follows:

In November 2020, Unilever Research Laboratories discovered that rinsing for 30 seconds with mouthwash containing CPC Technology reduces the viral load of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, by 99.9%.

Likewise, in December 2020, Procter & Gamble unveiled its HDPE recyclable toothpaste tubes across North America for its Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-Mend toothpaste brands, which reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability

Prominent Players

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Procter & Gamble Company

3M Company

Unilever Plc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Royal Philips N.V.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Hawley & Hazel

Amway

Caldwell Consumer Health

Dr. Harold Katz

Sunstar Group

Key Segments Profiled in the Mouthwash Industry Survey

By Product Type : Therapeutic Mouthwash Cosmetic Mouthwash Antiseptic Mouthwash Other Mouthwash Types

By Nature : Conventional Mouthwash Natural & Organic Mouthwash

By Sales Channel : Modern Trade Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Drug Stores Online Stores Other Sales Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/498

Key Questions Covered in the Mouthwash Market Report

What is the projected value of the mouthwash factors Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global mouthwash factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of mouthwash factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global mouthwash factors market By 2032?

Which are the factors driving the mouthwash factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the mouthwash market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Oral Health Ingredients Market Scope: Increasing sales of oral healthcare products with specialized benefits, such as teeth whitening, gum care, and halitosis prevention, has fueled innovation in oral health ingredients market.

Oral Hygiene Market Size: The global oral hygiene market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 52 billion in 2023 and is thereby predicted to reach US$ 85 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for Vacuum Oral Cleaner Over The Forecast Period: The CAGR for oral healthcare market is estimated to rise at single digit growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2029, which is likely to amplify the vacuum oral cleaner market. Increase in awareness of oral hygiene and its relation with overall health can increase the sales of vacuum oral cleaners during the forecast period.

Kids Oral Care Products Sales Analysis Over The Forecast: The global kids oral care market valuation is USD 8.5 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to surpass the valuation of USD 9.09 Billion in the year 2032. The Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

Toothcare Market Growth: The global tooth care market value is estimated at USD 27.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 39.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032. Moreover, the market accounts for around 74% of the global oral care market which was valued at USD 35.7 billion in 2021.

Sensitive Toothpaste Market Trends: The global sensitive toothpaste market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the 2021-2031 forecast period. Consumer awareness of tooth sensitivity and its negative consequences is increasing, resulting in a strong demand for sensitive toothpaste.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year.