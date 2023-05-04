Sports Research Appoints Former Nike and Apple Veteran, Robbie Labelle, as VP of Marketing

Veteran brand marketer brings more than 20 years of experience as the company enters a new “Sport of Life” Brand Reset

SAN PEDRO, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Research, the leading family-owned and operated health and wellness company, announced the appointment of Robbie LaBelle as the company's first Vice President of Marketing in the company's 43-year history, recently. LaBelle brings more than two decades of global brand marketing experience from the world's leading sports and technology brands. He will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team, overseeing the company's brand and product marketing, creative, e-commerce, and communications strategies.



“Robbie is a seasoned brand marketer, with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world’s leading sports and technology brands," said CEO and Chairman, Jeff Pedersen. "As we move into a new era of growth, we are re-introducing Sports Research to an increasingly discerning, passionate, and engaged community. Robbie will play a central role in bringing inspiration and innovation to the lives of our consumers around the world.”

LaBelle previously served as Chief Growth Officer at Boosta, a Long Beach-based training app that provides access to world-class teachers, coaches, and mentors to help student-athletes maximize their true potential. Before that, LaBelle served as Head of Global Brand Marketing at Apple’s Beats by Dr. Dre brand, overseeing global brand marketing across the entire brand’s product portfolio for seven years. LaBelle also spent twelve years at the globally-recognized brand, Nike, in various regional, national, and global brand marketing positions, including key roles as Marketing Director for the brand’s North American Soccer and Global Football categories.

LaBelle is a UCLA graduate where he was the Men’s Soccer Captain and member of the U.S. Men’s U20 World Cup Soccer Team. He remains a lifelong athlete and is excited about participating in a team that embodies the The Sport of Life philosophy.

"Sports Research is on the brink of a new era of growth and transformation, and I am honored to help lead the charge,” said LaBelle. “I am energized by the exceptional quality of our products, the unwavering dedication of our company to its customers, and the incredible potential for Sports Research to make a lasting impact in the industry. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation, inspire and empower our customers, and forge a path to a healthier, happier future.”

LaBelle will be based at Sports Research’s World Headquarters in San Pedro, California.

About Sports Research:

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned and operated company founded on a passion for fitness, wellness, and healing. Our flagship product, Sweet Sweat, quickly gained popularity and paved the way for a wide range of proven, research-backed health and fitness products designed for every body - inside and out. At Sports Research, we are committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and materials sourced from around the world, many of which have been the center of scientific studies, just like our name implies. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping people live their best lives by providing innovative and effective health and fitness solutions. To learn more about our commitment to quality and our range of products, visit our new websites: sportsresearch.com and sweetsweat.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2183c09-0490-413c-be1a-f312a1939833