ShapeTX Announces Seven Presentations at ASGCT 2023 Showcasing the Potential of Generative AI and RNA in CNS Disorders and Beyond

SEATTLE, May 04, 2023 -- ShapeTX, the programmable medicine company using AI and RNA to end genetic diseases, today announced seven presentations from across its technology platforms to be featured at the 26th American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place May 16-20 in Los Angeles, CA. The featured presentations include new data from the company's RNAfix®, RNAswap™, AAVid™, and TruStable™ platforms.

Additionally, ShapeTX will host an industry-sponsored symposium entitled, “Advancing Programmable Medicine Through AAVid Capsid Engineering and TruStable Cell Line Manufacturing” on Thursday, May 18 in Petree Hall D, 12:00-1:30 pm.



“The breadth of data to be presented at ASGCT demonstrates our leadership in the field of gene therapy and highlights the arsenal of disruptive technologies we’ve built,” said Francois Vigneault, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO at ShapeTX. “By integrating massive parallel biological screens, advanced bioinformatics, and generative deep learning models with RNA technologies, we are accelerating drug discovery for previously untreatable diseases.”



The presentations are listed below and the full abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website . All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT).

Wednesday, May 17:

Rational Engineering of Novel Synthetic Promoters for Specific AAV-Delivered GRN Expression in the CNS

Abstract number: 379

Time: 12:00 PM

Type: Poster Session

Generative Machine Learning Enables De Novo Guide RNA Design for Precise RNA Editing

Abstract number: 517

Time: 12:00 PM

Type: Poster Session

Thursday, May 18:

Long Read Sequencing of rAAV Vectors Illuminates Origins of Contaminating Genomic Species

Abstract number: 178

Time: 5:15 PM - 5:30 PM (Concourse Hall 150-151)

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session: AAV Vector Genome Biology and Engineering I

TruStable™: A Fully Integrated Inducible Stable Producer Cell Line for AAV Manufacturing

Abstract number: 828

Time: 12:00 PM

Type: Poster Session

Saturday, May 20:

Massive Diversity Capsid Screening and Machine Learning Identify Next-Generation AAV for Targeted Tissue Biodistribution

Abstract number: 327

Time: 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM (Concourse Hall 150-151)

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session: AAV Development for Eye, Muscle, Kidney and CNS

Novel Engineered U7 Small Nuclear RNA (snRNA) Scaffold Increases ADAR-Mediated Programmable RNA Base Editing

Abstract number: 333

Time: 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM (Concourse Hall 152 & 153)

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session: Genome & Epigenome Editing Technologies II

High Efficiency In Vivo RNA Editing in the CNS with AAV-Delivered ADAR gRNAs

Abstract number: 347

Time: 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM (Room 515 AB)

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction: CNS

About ShapeTX

ShapeTX is pioneering programmable RNA medicines to repair the genetic causes of disease. By merging innovations in AI and RNA technology to generate and analyze hundreds of billions of therapeutic possibilities, ShapeTX is developing breakthroughs in RNA editing, next-generation AAVs, and gene therapy manufacturing. The ShapeTX platform enables pharma innovators to design treatments across a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic disorders as well as debilitating conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and many more. You can find us at ShapeTX.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter .

