ShapeTX Announces Seven Presentations at ASGCT 2023 Showcasing the Potential of Generative AI and RNA in CNS Disorders and Beyond

SEATTLE, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShapeTX, the programmable medicine company using AI and RNA to end genetic diseases, today announced seven presentations from across its technology platforms to be featured at the 26th American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place May 16-20 in Los Angeles, CA. The featured presentations include new data from the company's RNAfix®, RNAswap™, AAVid™, and TruStable™ platforms.
Additionally, ShapeTX will host an industry-sponsored symposium entitled, “Advancing Programmable Medicine Through AAVid Capsid Engineering and TruStable Cell Line Manufacturing” on Thursday, May 18 in Petree Hall D, 12:00-1:30 pm.
“The breadth of data to be presented at ASGCT demonstrates our leadership in the field of gene therapy and highlights the arsenal of disruptive technologies we’ve built,” said Francois Vigneault, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO at ShapeTX. “By integrating massive parallel biological screens, advanced bioinformatics, and generative deep learning models with RNA technologies, we are accelerating drug discovery for previously untreatable diseases.”
The presentations are listed below and the full abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website. All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT).
Wednesday, May 17:
-
Rational Engineering of Novel Synthetic Promoters for Specific AAV-Delivered GRN Expression in the CNS
Abstract number: 379
Time: 12:00 PM
Type: Poster Session
-
Generative Machine Learning Enables De Novo Guide RNA Design for Precise RNA Editing
Abstract number: 517
Time: 12:00 PM
Type: Poster Session
Thursday, May 18:
-
Long Read Sequencing of rAAV Vectors Illuminates Origins of Contaminating Genomic Species
Abstract number: 178
Time: 5:15 PM - 5:30 PM (Concourse Hall 150-151)
Type: Oral Abstract Session
Session: AAV Vector Genome Biology and Engineering I
-
TruStable™: A Fully Integrated Inducible Stable Producer Cell Line for AAV Manufacturing
Abstract number: 828
Time: 12:00 PM
Type: Poster Session
Saturday, May 20:
-
Massive Diversity Capsid Screening and Machine Learning Identify Next-Generation AAV for Targeted Tissue Biodistribution
Abstract number: 327
Time: 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM (Concourse Hall 150-151)
Type: Oral Abstract Session
Session: AAV Development for Eye, Muscle, Kidney and CNS
-
Novel Engineered U7 Small Nuclear RNA (snRNA) Scaffold Increases ADAR-Mediated Programmable RNA Base Editing
Abstract number: 333
Time: 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM (Concourse Hall 152 & 153)
Type: Oral Abstract Session
Session: Genome & Epigenome Editing Technologies II
-
High Efficiency In Vivo RNA Editing in the CNS with AAV-Delivered ADAR gRNAs
Abstract number: 347
Time: 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM (Room 515 AB)
Type: Oral Abstract Session
Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction: CNS
About ShapeTX
ShapeTX is pioneering programmable RNA medicines to repair the genetic causes of disease. By merging innovations in AI and RNA technology to generate and analyze hundreds of billions of therapeutic possibilities, ShapeTX is developing breakthroughs in RNA editing, next-generation AAVs, and gene therapy manufacturing. The ShapeTX platform enables pharma innovators to design treatments across a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic disorders as well as debilitating conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and many more. You can find us at ShapeTX.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.
