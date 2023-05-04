New to The Street Announces The Real Brokerage, Inc.'s Appearance on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and Newsmax

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a premier business television show, today announced that The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) will appear as a featured guest on the show's syndicated televised outlets, Newsmax , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg , as a sponsored program. All broadcasted segments will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .



In the first segment, New to The Street's TV host Jane King interviews Michelle Ressler, The Real Brokerage Inc. 's Chief Financial Officer, and real estate agents Tim Macy and Ed Stulak. In the second segment, Jane interviews The Real Brokerage's CEO and Co-founder, Tamir Poleg, as well as real estate agents Heather Cook and Brad Cook. Both segments focus on the benefits of partnering with Real, in particular, the ability to leverage the Company's cloud-based transaction management solution.

Built from the ground up, The Real Brokerage’s proprietary platform, reZEN, gives agents a one-stop platform that provides increased visibility and control over the transaction process. This technology, accessible via smartphone or computer, significantly improves the agent experience, and resolves many inefficiencies inherent in residential real estate transactions.

Poleg stated, “The real estate industry is ripe for disruption. With the acquisition of a mortgage brokerage and a title services company in 2022, Real remains committed to keeping agents at the center of the real estate ecosystem while leveraging technology to provide consumers with an end-to-end solution for buying and selling homes.”

By offering agents state-of-the-art mobile-first technology, a strong culture of collaboration and some of the industry’s most competitive economic incentives, Real has quickly become the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage and is home to more than 10,000 agents in 46 U.S. States, Washington D.C, and four Canadian provinces.

Ressler states, “Agents have access to real-time support and advanced technology, which can create a stronger relationship with their clients. I'm happy to share the studio with Tim and Ed, veteran real estate professionals who can speak to the power of Real’s platform and how it’s helped them build their businesses.”

New to The Street's televised interview with The Real Brokerage , will air on Newsmax , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg (Sponsored Program) , dates and times "To Be Announced."

About The Real Brokerage, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX):

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiency and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The Company was founded in 2014 and serves 46 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents https://www.onereal.com/ .

About New to The Street :

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

