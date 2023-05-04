CalAmp To Participate at the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 11

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a leading telematics solution provider that helps people and organizations improve operational performance, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Chief Financial Officer, Jikun Kim, will participate at the Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 11, 2023, which will be held as a virtual event. Management will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.



Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

