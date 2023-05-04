At BriteCon '23, BriteCore Celebrates Customer Excellence

BriteCore Recognizes Customers with Beacon Awards for Exceptional Achievements in Process Improvement, Business Growth, Customer Experience, and Advocacy

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native insurance platform for Property & Casualty insurance providers, revealed the recipients of the BriteCore Beacon Awards during last week’s virtual BriteCon ‘23 user and partner conference.

The BriteCore Beacon Awards program annually recognizes BriteCore customers for their exceptional achievements in business growth, efficiency, customer experience, and advocacy.

The BriteCore Beacon Award winners for 2023 are:

Process Improvement Award – Cameron Mutual Insurance Company

The process improvement award winner, Cameron Mutual, implemented a successful digital transformation by adopting the modern cloud-native BriteCore Platform, which allowed them to overcome data silos and limitations of legacy systems. As a result, they were able to achieve significant benefits, including productivity improvements, operational efficiencies, and a new market opportunity, while also projecting substantial IT operating cost savings of more than 35%.

Customer Experience Award – Municipal Mutual Insurance Company

Since launching BriteCore's cloud-based policy administration solution, Municipal Mutual Insurance Company of West Virginia has experienced continuous growth in direct written premium and policy count, significantly expanded their agent network, and recovered their implementation costs in document processing, storage, and mailing in just 9 months. Cameron also made it significantly easier for agents to provide accurate quotes and offer policy recommendations to customers with a streamlined quoting process.

Business Impact Award – Bremen Farmers Mutual Insurance Company

Bremen Farmers Mutual Insurance modernized their legacy policy admin system with BriteCore's cloud-native core platform, resulting in dramatic efficiency gains, real-time access to policyholder information for agents, and significant cost savings while maintaining the same written premium with a smaller team. The BriteCore Platform enabled Bremen to increase their overall business operations productivity by over 30% while expanding their agency network.

Honorable Mention Award – CFM Insurance

CFM Insurance has been awarded an Honorable Mention for their remarkable performance across all three award categories spanning process improvement, customer experience, and business growth. CFM Insurance achieved these impressive accomplishments by leveraging the BriteCore Platform, which enabled them to streamline their insurance operations and improve business efficiency while continuing to grow.

BriteCore Advocate Award – Farmers Mutual of Tennessee

The customer advocacy award winner, Farmers Mutual of Tennessee, demonstrated exceptional growth and efficiency, having almost doubled their gross written premium without expanding their workforce while simultaneously expanding their reach. Their commitment to insurance industry innovation and customer satisfaction is evident through their active promotion of cloud-native policy administrative systems like BriteCore.

"We are thrilled to acknowledge the remarkable business accomplishments of our BriteCore customers, including Bremen Farmers Mutual, Cameron Mutual, CFM Insurance, Farmers Mutual of Tennessee, and Municipal Mutual, as winners of the BriteCore Beacon Awards," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "We are continuously inspired by their achievements and eagerly anticipate celebrating future successes with the entire BriteCore community. It is a privilege to partner with such outstanding business leaders."

