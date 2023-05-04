Cerence Signs Competitive Win-Back with International Luxury Automaker

Major global legacy OEM awards Cerence its cloud business in North America

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced a significant competitive win-back with one of the world’s top international luxury automakers. The automaker awarded Cerence its cloud business in North America; with this win, Cerence adds an additional region to its full-stack embedded and cloud in-car assistant program with the global automaker.



With this new program win, Cerence will add cloud-based voice recognition and natural language understanding in languages for Canada, Mexico, and the US to its already extensive in-car assistant support for the automaker. Beyond the new cloud-based technology, the automaker will also leverage dedicated cloud content domains from Cerence, including weather, sports, navigation, stocks, general knowledge, and more, improving drivers’ access to much-needed information on the road. The automaker will also deploy Cerence Tour Guide, a new AI-powered application for automotive assistants that brings professional, guided tour content directly into the car, further enhancing the experience for the drivers.

“At Cerence, we’re deeply committed to serving our customers with the most innovative in-car companion experience on the market today,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We are proud to deepen our partnership with one of the world’s leading luxury automakers by extending our partnership to their North American drivers through a streamlined, full-stack approach that enhances productivity and comfort on the road.”

The first North American cars with the new Cerence-powered cloud-based solution will go live in summer 2023, with the full fleet – all vehicles across all infotainment generations - transitioning to Cerence cloud technology in 2024.

