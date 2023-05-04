MMIT Announces Winners of the Eighth-Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Four leading specialty pharmacies honored for their dedication to the highest quality customer service

/EIN News/ -- Yardley, PA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, announced the winners of its eighth-annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

Each year, MMIT hosts the Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within four categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Payer/PBM and Retail.

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this data to evaluate their services, improve patient satisfaction, and drive scripts.

“The Patient Choice Awards is our opportunity to recognize incredible specialty pharmacies that deeply committed to their patients,” said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. “This recognition is well-deserved, as these pharmacies are truly demonstrating a patient-centric mindset. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists.”

Winners:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Qualitas® Specialty Pharmacy

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

AcariaHealth™ Specialty Pharmacy

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Publix Specialty Pharmacy

Finalists:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Vanderbilt Health Specialty Pharmacy

Parkview Health Specialty Pharmacy

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Parkway Specialty Pharmacy

Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

CHI Health

CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy™ (formerly Humana Specialty Pharmacy)

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

On May 1, the finalists and winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony at Asembia’s ASX23 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas. To learn more about MMIT’s Specialty Pharmacy solutions, click here.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zitter Insights:

Acquired in early 2019, Zitter Insights is a division of MMIT that brings market research and helps address the “why” of market access. Our Zitter Insights panel represents top health plans, PBMs and IDNs to provide meaningful insights to our clients.

