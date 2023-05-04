MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Walking Fish Therapeutics to Support the Development of its Innovative B Cell Platform

Walking Fish to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform to engineer novel B-cell based medicines for the treatment of serious diseases

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research, today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL) with Walking Fish Therapeutics, Inc. a biotechnology company that is rapidly advancing B cell-based therapeutics.



Under the terms of the agreement, Walking Fish obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees, clinical milestone payments and sales-based payments.

“We are delighted to partner with Walking Fish to help advance their B cell platform and support their innovative approach to develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious diseases,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte.

Walking Fish is a privately held biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics that harness the power of B cells as protein factories and immune modulators. Walking Fish has created a broad technology platform addressing enzyme replacement therapies, oncology, autoimmune disease, and recombinant antibody production. Walking Fish’s first program, WFX-001 employs B cells as protein factories to generate a deficient enzyme in Fabry disease.

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically-validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics. Walking Fish is MaxCyte’s 20th strategic partnership overall, each of which generates pre-commercial milestone revenue and the vast majority of which include sales-based payments.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Walking Fish Therapeutics

A leader in B cell medicines, Walking Fish Therapeutics discovers and develops innovative therapeutics that harness the power of B cells as protein factories and immune modulators to treat has made critical advances in engineering technologies to rapidly advance cell-based therapeutics to treat serious diseases, concentrating on oncology, rare diseases, oncology, autoimmune disease, and other life-threatening conditions. For more information and important updates, please visit walkingfishtx.com.

