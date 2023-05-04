Submit Release
Eyenovia to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 11

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm EDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review the financial and operating results.

Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia, and myopia progression. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
nlowe@eyenovia.com


