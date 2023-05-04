Plant Genomics Market Size and Share is Projected to Reach USD 14.47 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for high crop yield is a significant factor driving global plant genomics market growth.

Market Size – USD 7,866.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Plant Genomics market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. The extensive overview of the market is also inclusive of an in-depth summary of the competitive landscape of the market on both regional and global levels. Thus, the Global Plant Genomics Market report’s sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Plant Genomics industry, list of tables and figures, table of contents, competitive landscape, geographical segmentation, innovations, and future developments based on various research methodologies.

The global plant genomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Growth of the plant genomics market is driven by increasing funding in plant genomics. Increasing public and private investment in plant genomics has immense significance and the objective is to cater to increasing food demand for a rapidly growing global population, which is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry.

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Agilent Technologies, Neogen Corporation, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, LC Sciences, Illumina Inc., KeyGene, Novogene Co. Ltd., and Floragenex Inc

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Genetic Engineering

Molecular Engineering

Genome Editing

Others

Genomic Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Yield Improvement

Herbicide Tolerance

Disease Resistance

Others

Objective Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

DNA Extraction and Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Gene Expression Profiling

GMO-Trait Purity Testing

Marker-Assisted Selection

Others

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Plant Genomics market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

