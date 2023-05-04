The Rockefeller Foundation Commits $2.8 Million to Support The Global FoodBanking Network Amid Ongoing Food Crisis
The grant will strengthen efforts to reduce hunger and cut food waste in ten countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin AmericaNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today The Rockefeller Foundation announced a $2.8 million grant to The Global FoodBanking Network to address food insecurity and reduce food waste and loss in ten countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Amid the ongoing global food crisis, the grant will enable technical and financial investments to help food banks address both the immediate needs of their communities and build lasting food recovery and hunger relief capacity.
“Today millions of families across the world are struggling to put food on the table, while one-third of all food is lost or wasted. Food banks are needed now more than ever,” said Catherine Bertini, Managing Director, Global Nutrition Security at The Rockefeller Foundation, “We are thrilled to support The Global FoodBanking Network in its efforts to increase food access for people facing hunger in the short-term, while building longer-term community resilience. Together we are pursuing our common objective of nourishing the world’s hungry.”
The Global FoodBanking Network is the world’s most geographically diverse network of food recovery organizations, active in nearly 50 countries and working primarily in emerging and developing economies. With the support of The Rockefeller Foundation, The Global FoodBanking Network and its partners will increase the recovery and distribution of wholesome, nutritious food, strengthen food systems, and increase food access for food-insecure communities in Colombia, Ecuador, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Peru, and the Philippines. Through the financial investments in food banks, along with provision of training and technical assistance in reducing food waste and loss and building a knowledge-sharing peer network among countries, the grant will provide immediate hunger relief to 700,000 people and build longer term food systems resilience for millions more.
“We are living in a volatile time, and people already living in vulnerable situations are bearing the brunt of conflict, climate change, and a rising cost of living,” said Lisa Moon, President & CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network. “Food banks around the world have stepped up to meet the challenges communities are facing. The Rockefeller Foundation’s support will help increase the capacity of food banks to scale operations and rapidly respond to the global food crisis, ultimately ensuring more people facing hunger are connected to nutritious food.”
Fueled by conflict, climate shocks, and Covid-19, the global food crisis has escalated since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The costs of food, fuel, and fertilizer have risen rapidly, with vulnerable low-income communities and countries most acutely affected. At the same time, approximately 1.3 billion tons of food are lost or wasted, creating a significant greenhouse gas footprint that exacerbates the climate change crisis.
Addressing the global food crisis and transforming food systems to be more sustainable and nourishing are focus areas of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Good Food Strategy. Launched in March 2022, the $105-million Good Food Strategy, which is The Rockefeller Foundation’s largest-ever investment in food and nutrition, aims to reach 40 million underserved people around the globe over three years with solutions that benefit human health, protect the planet, and create more equitable opportunity globally.
