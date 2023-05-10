Mantle Packaging Machinery introduces international web pages for its food packaging machinery and consumables

Mantle Packaging Machinery International website pages in Arabic, French, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd is a UK-based award-winning family-run business

Our range of food packaging machinery is extensive. By making them more accessible to distributors and customers in Europe and MENA, we are better equipped to provide an international service.” — Laura Sieczkowski, Mantle Packaging Machinery’s Managing Director

WHALLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantle Packaging Machinery Limited, an award-winning UK-based manufacturer of food packaging machinery, is pleased to announce the introduction of new international languages pages on its website, making its food packaging machines, consumables and services available to a global audience.

Mantle Packaging Machinery's international website - www.mantlepackaging.co.uk - can be accessed in multiple languages. These include Arabic, French, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish. The site now offers distributors and customers from within Europe, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region the opportunity to browse and easily understand product specifications, as well as purchase from a comprehensive range of high-quality machinery products.

A Lancashire Business

Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd is UK family-run business that traces its story back to 1997. From a single unit in the heart of Whalley, Lancashire, husband and wife team Ken and Christine Mantle developed a range of high-quality food packaging machinery, which are still manufactured on the premises. Now in the hands of their daughters, Laura and Philippa, the business combines 45 years’ experience in packaging machinery design and manufacture. Their machines are commonly found in supermarkets, bakeries, butchers and many other food preparation businesses throughout the UK and internationally.

Going International

The internationalisation of the website was a joint project. Led by a team from Mantle Packaging Machinery, it also included strategic marketing and digital consultancy Market Accents, the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce who created the new international pages, and Brightlines Translation Limited, who handled the translation for the localised pages. The project qualified for the Internationalisation Fund which was provided by the UK Department of Business and Trade.

As Laura Sieczkowski, Mantle Packaging Machinery’s Managing Director, said, “From the early days when our parents started the business, our aim was to provide high quality machinery, and support that with excellent customer service. The range of machines that we manufacture is extensive, and there isn’t another manufacturer in our market that covers such a comprehensive range. The internationalisation of the website is the next stage in our business journey and clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to serve our customers everywhere in the best way possible. By making our products more accessible to distributors and customers in Europe and the MENA region, we are expanding our reach and continuing to grow as a company.”

Philippa Mantle-Bowden, Mantle Packaging Machinery’s Marketing Director explained that, “the localisation of our pages was very carefully thought out, involving specialists in key areas. Having agreed on our international strategy, we selected products to feature and then had the copy transcreated in these seven languages. The web pages were designed to suit the language, cultural and regional preferences of our customers abroad. All this will improve the international user experience.”

Accessible Pages

Noreen Cesareo, Principal at Market Accents said, “What Mantle Packaging Machinery have done is gain a strong competitive advantage. By providing website content in multiple languages, and tailoring it to the preferences of different target audiences, they will attract new customers who would otherwise have not come across their products and services. As part of our advisory services, we also ensured there is localised SEO, increasing their visibility in search engine results and attracting more organic traffic to the website.”

Shafiq Khan, Internet Services Manager at the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce handled the development of the international web pages. He added, “The project involved detailed consideration to make sure the website is accessible to users from different regions and cultures. This included adapting design elements – such as layout, colour schemes and images – to appeal to a specific audience.”

Extensive Range of Food Packaging Machinery

The Mantle Packaging Machinery extensive range of food packaging machines includes the TW45 Hand Stretch Wrapping Machines, VS Type Tray Seal Lidding Machines, LS Type ‘L’​ Sealing Machines, JS Type Wicketed Bag Jaw Sealers and PC2000 Pizza Capping Shrink Systems. This range is further complemented with a large selection of food packaging trays, bowls, lids, other consumables and packaging films, printers and labels: their Ready Meal Food Trays come in a choice of Dual-ovenable Board, Recycled CPET, and Smoothwall Aluminium Foil, as well as Lidding films that can fit all the sizes on offer. In the UK, products are available ex-stock for next day delivery. Products and parts can also be purchased via the online shop from the website.

Mantle Packaging Machinery is a member of the Made in Britain community, and other industry and local networks and organisations, including the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, the Craft Baker Association, The National Craft Butchers, the Farm Retail Association, The Family Business Community and the International Trade Club.

About Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd:

Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd is a leading and award-winning UK based manufacturer of food packaging machinery.

Established in 1997 by Ken and Christine Mantle as a family-run business, it combines 45 years’ experience in packaging machinery design and manufacture.

Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd has developed a range of high quality food packaging machinery commonly found in supermarkets, bakeries, food factories, butchers and many other businesses throughout the UK and internationally. They also hold distributor agreements for a wide range of other complimentary packaging machinery.

Please email orders@mantlepackaging.co.uk for enquiries on international distributorships.

Contact Details:

E: orders@mantlepackaging.co.uk

W: http://www.mantlepackaging.co.uk/

Address: Unit 1 & 2 The Sidings, Whalley, Lancashire, BB7 9SE, United Kingdom