IBA Group Celebrates 30 Years
IBA Group, an alliance of IT companies with offices in 15 countries and development centers in nine countries, celebrates its 30th anniversary.
We are proud to have grown to where we are today and we look forward to the next years of co-creating a SMART future – sustainable, multifaceted, automated, reliable, and trusted.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group is strong with its traditions that are rooted in the times of first IBM mainframes. In the 1980s, IBM representatives came to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, to tap the potential of local developers who were experts in the IBM mainframe architecture. As a result, the International Business Alliance (IBA JV) was founded in 1993. Eventually, IBM withdrew as a part owner of IBA and IBA launched a diversification strategy to expand the client base, service offering, and technology expertise, as well as to explore new markets. The strategy proved to be viable and effective.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO
In 2005, the company relocated its headquarters to Prague, Czech Republic, and IBA was transformed into IBA Group.
At present, the company’s portfolio comprises an array of IT services and solutions. IBA Group’s expertise ranges from mainframe software, data management, and SAP to enterprise solutions, cloud technologies, and RPA and artificial intelligence.
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO, said, “This year marks the 30th anniversary of IBA Group and it is truly a milestone for the company. We survived and became even stronger after the dot-com bubble of 2001-2002, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent political and economic turmoil. We are proud to have grown to where we are today. We achieved our goals through dedication of our employees, and by building trust and confidence with our customers. We remain true to our traditions. We keep supporting our employees and remain loyal to our customers. We look forward to the next ten years of co-creating a SMART future – sustainable, multifaceted, automated, reliable, and trusted.”
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as cloud, IoT, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. The IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
Irina Kiptkova
IBA Group
+420 296 182 787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube