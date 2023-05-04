Building Information Modeling Market Size to Reach $15,892 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%, Predicts AMR Study

Allied Market

Growing environmental and energy concerns are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Improved productivity through interoperability, government mandates for BIM usage, and growing construction industry have boosted the growth of the global building information modeling market. The global building information modeling market was pegged at $5.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $15.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Major market players such as - Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to technological advancements and emergence of new business models. However, the global building information modeling market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing construction sector in countries such as China and India.

By component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global building information modeling market, as building information modeling solutions are cheaper than services and are faster to deploy. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, due to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services.

By application, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, due to the need for BIM Solution in sectors such as retail for its complex planning applications. However, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global building information modeling market.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global BIM market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

