Global Demand for Cell-Based Assays Market Size Will Surpass $26.5 Bn by 2030 at 12.4% CAGR | Zion Market Research

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cell-Based Assays Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 16.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 26.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cell-Based Assays? How big is the Cell-Based Assays Industry?

Report Overview:

Cell-based assays assist in monitoring the effectiveness of compounds in a cellular environment. This, in turn, is key in understanding compound behaviors in a biological ecosystem and bringing into line data with a translatable biomarker. Cellular assays are finding a plethora of applications in biomedical and drug-discovery testing activities.

This will help in effectively determining toxicity, biological activities, biochemical equipment, and off-target interactions. The advantage of making utilization of cell-based assays are the generation of complicated and biologically relevant data. Unlike conventional biochemical assays, cell-based assays are physiologically relevant and can determine complicated properties simultaneously.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market: Growth Factors

Pharma & biotech companies and CROs are making utility of cell-based assays for detecting and optimizing methods in drug discovery methods. This, in turn, will help in carving a favorable growth curve for the cell-based assays market across the globe. The manufacturing price of biopharmaceuticals has increased to a major extent and hence healthcare professional including hospitals & clinics are likely to adopt the use of cell-based assays. This will prompt the expansion of the global market trends.

Nevertheless, huge device costs and low usage of reagents can hinder the global cell-based assays industry expansion in the forecasting years. In addition to this, massive costs of maintaining equipment used in biotech research and an increase in indirect spending as well as a surge in the overall costs of ownership of devices can further decimate the industry growth across the globe. Increase in the investments for research & development activities related to biotech & pharma sectors will open new facets of growth for the global industry.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022: USD 16.3 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 26.5 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 12.4% CAGR
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Years: 2023-2030
Key Market Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings AG), BD, Promega Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Lonza AG, Danaher Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Segment: By Product & Service, Application, End-Use, and Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Cell-Based Assays Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cell-based assays market is divided into application, product, end-use, and region.

The application segment of the cell-based assays market is segmented into reagents, cell lines, instrument & software, assay kits, microplate, and services segments. Moreover, the assay kits segment, which led the application space in 2022, is set to maintain its segmental dominance even in the foreseeable future. The segmental expansion in the coming years can be owing to its large-scale use in the biopharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of product, the cell-based assays industry across the globe is bifurcated into basic research and drug discovery segments. The drug discovery segment, which led the application landscape in 2022, is projected to contribute to a major industry share in the forecasting years. The upsurge of the segment in the next couple of years can be subject to the strong demand for new therapeutic drugs including generic ones for effective treatment of a spectrum of ailments across the globe. The scaling up of the drug discovery segment can be due to a prominent increment in the number of FDA approvals of newly launched drugs which also include generic drugs.

Based on the end-use, cell-based assays across the globe is sectored into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and CROs segments. Moreover, the academic & research institutes segment, which contributed lucratively towards the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the next eight years. The expansion of the segment in the next couple of years can be ascribed to an increase in the acceptance of these cell-based assays in biotech research & development ventures as well as the devising of new assay-based diagnostics. Apart from this, Moreover, cell-based assays assist in research in the oncology, stem cells, and immunology domains.

The global Cell-Based Assays market is segmented as follows:

By Product & Service

Reagents

Cell Lines

Instrument & Software

Assay Kits

Microplate

Services

By Application

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cell-Based Assays market include -

Charles River Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings AG)

BD

Promega Corp.

Merck KGaA

Corning Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Lonza AG

Danaher Corp.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cell-Based Assays market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cell-Based Assays market size was valued at around US$ 16.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 26.5 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the use of cell-based assays in the drug development process.

Based on product & service, the assay kits segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the drug discovery segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

On the basis of the end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies’ segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific cell-based assay market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cell-Based Assays industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cell-Based Assays Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cell-Based Assays Industry?

What segments does the Cell-Based Assays Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cell-Based Assays Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product & Service, Application, End-Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America, which contributed to more than two-fifths of the global cell-based assays market share in 2022, is expected to establish a number one position in the global market over the estimated timeline. The regional market upsurge from 2023 to 2030 can be owing to extensive research on medical products in the U.S. and Canada. Apparently, the presence of well-known academic research organizations as well as pharmaceutical industries in North America will account sizably for the regional market size.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second quarter of 2020, PhenoVista Biosciences, a U.S.-based CRO firm in the in-vitro cell-based assays sector, entered into a strategic collaboration with Olympus Corporation, a Japanese firm manufacturing reprography & optics items, for providing 3D cell-based assay services for drug discovery procedures. The strategic move is predicted to spur the expansion of the cell-based assays market globally.

In the second half of 2022, Life Net Health Lifesciences, a key organization offering new human cell & tissue-based solutions for biomedical research to develop next-gen treatments, launched cell-based assays including biocompatibility assays and cytotoxicity screening tests. The move will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the cell-based assays industry proceeds in the years ahead.

In the first half of 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a major Danaher company highlighting providing healthcare services, launched the Aquios STEM system which provides a new solution for stem cell research. The initiative is likely to benefit the cell-based assays market growth across the globe in the upcoming years.

