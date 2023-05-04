HII Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Record first quarter revenues of $2.7 billion, up 3.8% compared to first quarter 2022



Net earnings of $129 million or $3.23 diluted earnings per share

Awarded $1.3 billion contract for amphibious transport dock LPD 32

Company reaffirms FY23 guidance expectations1

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) reported first quarter 2023 revenues of $2.7 billion, up 3.8% from the first quarter of 2022, driven by growth at Newport News Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies.

Operating income in the first quarter of 2023 was $141 million and operating margin was 5.3%, compared to $138 million and 5.4%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in operating income was primarily driven by favorable changes to the operating FAS/CAS adjustment and non-current state income taxes compared to the prior year, partially offset by lower segment operating income2.

Segment operating income2 in the first quarter of 2023 was $156 million and segment operating margin2 was 5.8%, compared to $176 million and 6.8%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in segment operating income2 was driven primarily by lower risk retirement at Ingalls Shipbuilding following the delivery of USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net earnings in the quarter were $129 million, compared to $140 million in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.23, compared to $3.50 in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in diluted earnings per share was driven by a less favorable non-operating retirement benefit in the current quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $9 million and free cash flow2 was negative $49 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $83 million and negative free cash flow2 of $126 million in the first quarter of 2022.

New contract awards in the first quarter of 2023 were approximately $2.6 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $47.0 billion as of March 31, 2023.

“First quarter results reflect a good start to the year, as we stay on course executing our nearly $50 billion of backlog and growing our Mission Technologies business in markets that support our customers,” said Chris Kastner, HII’s president and CEO. "Our priority continues to be a focus on the fundamentals in shipbuilding and delivery of critically needed assets to the fleet. Our shipbuilding milestones for 2023 and 2024 remain on track as we work closely with the Navy to optimize the delivery schedule for aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy."

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

$ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 2,674 $ 2,576 $ 98 3.8% Operating income 141 138 3 2.2% Operating margin % 5.3 % 5.4 % (8) bps Segment operating income1 156 176 (20 ) (11.4)% Segment operating margin %1 5.8 % 6.8 % (100) bps Net earnings 129 140 (11 ) (7.9)% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.23 $ 3.50 $ (0.27 ) (7.7)% 1Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023

2022

$ Change % Change Revenues $ 577 $ 631 $ (54 ) (8.6)% Segment operating income1 55 86 (31 ) (36.0)% Segment operating margin %1 9.5 % 13.6 % (410) bps 1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $577 million, a decrease of $54 million, or 8.6%, from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by lower revenues in amphibious assault ships and the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program, partially offset by higher revenues in surface combatants. Revenues on amphibious assault ships decreased due to lower volumes on USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), Bougainville (LHA 8), amphibious ship planning yard services contract and Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), partially offset by higher volumes on Fallujah (LHA 9) and LPD 32 (unnamed). Revenues on the NSC program decreased due to lower volume on Friedman (NSC 11). Revenues on surface combatants increased due to higher volumes on George M. Neal (DDG 131), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), John F. Lehman (DDG 137) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128), partially offset by lower volumes on Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $55 million, a decrease of $31 million from the same period in 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the first quarter of 2023 was 9.5%, compared to 13.6% in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower risk retirement on USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), which was delivered in the first quarter of 2022, and Bougainville (LHA 8).

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Awarded $1.3 billion detail design & construction contract for LPD 32 (unnamed)

Awarded $10.5 million modernization planning contract for Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers,

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001)

Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023

2022

$ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,506 $ 1,390 $ 116 8.3% Segment operating income1 84 81 3 3.7% Segment operating margin %1 5.6 % 5.8 % (25) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.5 billion, an increase of $116 million, or 8.3%, from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by higher revenues in aircraft carriers and submarines, partially offset by lower revenues in naval nuclear support services. Aircraft carrier revenues increased primarily as a result of higher volumes on the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and the construction of Doris Miller (CVN 81), Enterprise (CVN 80) and John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), partially offset by lower volume on the RCOH of USS George Washington (CVN 73). Submarine revenues increased due to higher volumes on the Block V boats of the Virginia-class submarine (VCS) program and the Columbia-class submarine program, partially offset by lower volumes on Block IV boats of the VCS program. Naval nuclear support services revenue decreased primarily as a result of lower volumes in carrier fleet support services.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $84 million, an increase of $3 million from the same period in 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the first quarter of 2023 was 5.6%, compared to 5.8% in the same period last year. The increase in segment operating income1 was primarily due to higher sales volume across all programs, partially offset by unfavorable risk retirement on the Enterprise (CVN 80).

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Broke ground on a new multi-class submarine production facility to support the construction and delivery of Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines

Reached approximate 99% completion of the RCOH of USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Reached approximate 89% completion of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) based on current scope and schedule



Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023

2022

$ Change % Change Revenues $ 624 $ 590 $ 34 5.8% Segment operating income1 17 9 8 88.9% Segment operating margin %1 2.7 % 1.5 % 120 bps 1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Mission Technologies revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $624 million, an increase of $34 million, or 5.8%, from the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes in Mission Based Solutions, which includes our C5ISR, Cyber and Electronic Warfare and Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions businesses, as well as higher volumes in Fleet Sustainment.

Mission Technologies segment operating income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $17 million, compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the first quarter of 2023 was 2.7%, compared to 1.5% in the same period last year. The increases were primarily driven by improved performance in Mission Based Solutions and Unmanned Systems and higher equity income from Nuclear and Environmental joint ventures, partially offset by lower performance in Fleet Sustainment.

Mission Technologies results included approximately $27 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets in the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $30 million in the same period last year. Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the first quarter of 2023 was 8.0%.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

Awarded a $1.3 billion ASTRO task order for U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) Personnel Recovery Enterprise Services and Solutions (PRESS)

Awarded a $70.8 million follow-on contract with the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center to provide professional and engineering support for key storage, security and infrastructure systems

2023 Financial Outlook1

Reaffirming prior 2023 outlook expectations

Expect FY23 shipbuilding revenue 2 between $8.4 and $8.6 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin 2 between 7.7% and 8.0%

between $8.4 and $8.6 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin between 7.7% and 8.0% Expect FY23 Mission Technologies revenue of approximately $2.5 billion, Mission Technologies segment operating margin 2 between 2.5% and 3.0%, and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 2 between 8.0% and 8.5%

between 2.5% and 3.0%, and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin between 8.0% and 8.5% Expect FY23 free cash flow 2 between $400 and $450 million 3



between $400 and $450 million Continue to expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow2 of approximately $2.9 billion3

FY23 Outlook Shipbuilding Revenue2 $8.4B - $8.6B Shipbuilding Operating Margin2 7.7% - 8.0% Mission Technologies Revenue ~$2.5B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin2 2.5% - 3.0% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin2 8.0% - 8.5% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($68M) Non-current State Income Tax Expense4 ~$0M Interest Expense ($105M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $149M Effective Tax Rate ~21% Depreciation & Amortization ~$365M Capital Expenditures ~3.0%

of Sales Free Cash Flow2based on current tax law3 $400M - $450M

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward-looking statements provided by the company for 2023 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this release.

2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions.

3Outlook is based on current tax law and assumes the provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures for tax purposes are not deferred or repealed.

4Outlook is based on current tax law. Repeal or deferral of provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures would result in elevated non-current state income tax expense.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,829 $ 1,724 Service revenues 845 852 Sales and service revenues 2,674 2,576 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,568 1,468 Cost of service revenues 756 759 Income from operating investments, net 12 7 Other income and gains (losses), net (1 ) (1 ) General and administrative expenses 220 217 Operating income 141 138 Other income (expense) Interest expense (24 ) (26 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 37 71 Other, net 9 (7 ) Earnings before income taxes 163 176 Federal and foreign income tax expense 34 36 Net earnings $ 129 $ 140 Basic earnings per share $ 3.23 $ 3.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 39.9 40.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.23 $ 3.50 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 39.9 40.0 Dividends declared per share $ 1.24 $ 1.18 Net earnings from above $ 129 $ 140 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 4 (86 ) Tax benefit (expense) for items of other comprehensive income (1 ) 22 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3 (64 ) Comprehensive income $ 132 $ 76

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 318 $ 467 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 million as of 2023 and 2022 755 636 Contract assets 1,298 1,240 Inventoried costs 190 183 Income taxes receivable 113 170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78 50 Total current assets 2,752 2,746 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,351 million as of 2023 and $2,319 million as of 2022 3,182 3,198 Other Assets Operating lease assets 264 282 Goodwill 2,618 2,618 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $913 million as of 2023 and $881 million as of 2022 987 1,019 Pension plan assets 623 600 Miscellaneous other assets 423 394 Total other assets 4,915 4,913 Total assets $ 10,849 $ 10,857 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable 505 642 Accrued employees’ compensation 330 345 Current portion of long-term debt 399 399 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 134 134 Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities 229 229 Contract liabilities 810 766 Other current liabilities 460 380 Total current liabilities 2,867 2,895 Long-term debt 2,498 2,506 Pension plan liabilities 216 214 Other postretirement plan liabilities 259 260 Workers’ compensation liabilities 464 463 Long-term operating lease liabilities 225 246 Deferred tax liabilities 389 418 Other long-term liabilities 368 366 Total liabilities 7,286 7,368 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150 million shares authorized; 53.6 million shares issued and 39.9 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and 53.5 million shares issued and 39.9 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,024 2,022 Retained earnings 4,354 4,276 Treasury stock (2,220 ) (2,211 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (596 ) (599 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,563 3,489 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,849 $ 10,857

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 129 $ 140 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 55 52 Amortization of purchased intangibles 32 35 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2 2 Provision for doubtful accounts — (7 ) Stock-based compensation 12 9 Deferred income taxes (30 ) 2 Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities (8 ) 9 Change in Accounts receivable (119 ) (231 ) Contract assets (58 ) (39 ) Inventoried costs (7 ) (27 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 30 7 Accounts payable and accruals (31 ) — Retiree benefits (18 ) (34 ) Other non-cash transactions, net 2 (1 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9 ) (83 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures Capital expenditure additions (43 ) (43 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 — Investment in affiliates (20 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (60 ) (43 ) Financing Activities Repayment of long-term debt (10 ) (100 ) Dividends paid (49 ) (47 ) Repurchases of common stock (9 ) (10 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (12 ) (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities (80 ) (171 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (149 ) (297 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 467 627 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 318 $ 330 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 12 $ 11 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 8 $ 1

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to “segment operating income,” “segment operating margin,” “shipbuilding revenue,” “shipbuilding operating margin,” "Mission Technologies EBITDA," “Mission Technologies EBITDA margin” and “free cash flow.”

We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin are not measures recognized under GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for net earnings as a measure of our performance or net cash provided or used by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the future occurrence and financial impact of certain elements of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding revenue is defined as the combined sales and service revenues from our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue.

Mission Technologies EBITDA is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies EBITDA as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between the service cost component of our pension and other postretirement expense determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and our pension and other postretirement expense under U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

We present financial measures adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company’s performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Ingalls revenues $ 577 $ 631 Newport News revenues 1,506 1,390 Mission Technologies revenues 624 590 Intersegment eliminations (33 ) (35 ) Sales and Service Revenues 2,674 2,576 Operating Income 141 138 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 19 37 Non-current state income taxes (4 ) 1 Segment Operating Income 156 176 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 5.8 % 6.8 % Ingalls segment operating income 55 86 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 9.5 % 13.6 % Newport News segment operating income 84 81 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 5.6 % 5.8 % Mission Technologies operating income 17 9 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 2.7 % 1.5 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023

2022

Net cash used in operating activities $ (9 ) $ (83 ) Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (43 ) (43 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 — Free cash flow $ (49 ) $ (126 )

Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 624 $ 590 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 17 $ 9 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 3 2 Mission Technologies amortization expense 27 30 Mission Technologies state tax expense 3 2 Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 50 $ 43 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 8.0 % 7.3 %



