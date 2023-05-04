Safe Harbor Financial Announces Dates for Annual Meeting of Stockholders and First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- - Annual Stockholders Meeting taking place Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10 am MT -



- Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call taking place Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET -

GOLDEN, Colo., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10 am MT. The meeting will take place at the Marriott Denver South at Park Meadows, Englewood Conference Room, located at 10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, Colorado.

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting was the close of business on March 28, 2023. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting is available in the definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form DEF 14A on April 28, 2023.

Safe Harbor also announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sundie Seefried and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Dennedy will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT following the release of the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial results after market close.

Conference Call Information

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT Live webcast and replay: Click to access Participant call link: Click to access

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing more than 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $18 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Media Contact

Safe Harbor Financial

Nick Callaio, Marketing Manager

720.951.0619

Nick@SHFinancial.org

Investor Relations Contact

Mattio Communications

ir@mattio.com