Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,412 in the last 365 days.

MGP Ingredients Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Consolidated sales increased 3% from prior year period
Continued strength across each business segment

ATCHISON, Kan., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

2023 first quarter consolidated results compared to 2022 first quarter

  • Sales increased 3% to $201.0 million.
  • Gross profit decreased 3% to $69.8 million, representing 34.7% of sales.
  • Operating income decreased 17% to $41.6 million.
  • Net income decreased 17% to $31.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15% to $47.1 million.
  • Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) decreased to $1.40 per share from $1.69 per share.
  • Diluted EPS decreased to $1.39 per share from $1.69 per share.

“Our year is off to another strong start, as this quarter’s gross profit and adjusted EBITDA performance represents the second best quarter in Company history, second only to the record first quarter of 2022,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Sales of brown goods grew 10% from the prior year period to record levels, driven by strong new distillate customer commitments, higher pricing across all brown goods, and stronger than expected customer demand for spot purchases. Within our Branded Spirits segment, revenue grew 2% and we recently realigned our national distribution capabilities with Republic National Distributing Company (“RNDC”) toward the end of the quarter. We believe this realignment with RNDC, as well as continued investment in our premium plus family of spirits brands, continues to position us well for incremental growth and margin expansion opportunities going forward. We are also pleased with the continued strength of our Ingredient Solutions business, which continues to benefit from broader consumer trends that include the shift toward plant-based diets as reflected by the segment’s gross profit and margin performance this quarter.”

Distilling Solutions
In the first quarter 2023, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment increased 2% to $113.2 million, reflecting a 2% increase in sales of premium beverage alcohol, due to higher brown goods sales. Gross profit decreased to $33.0 million or 29.2% of segment sales, compared to $38.9 million, or 34.9% of segment sales in the first quarter 2022.

Branded Spirits
For the first quarter 2023, sales for the Branded Spirits segment increased 2% to $56.9 million. Gross profit decreased slightly to $24.6 million, or 43.2% of segment sales compared to $24.8 million, or 44.5% of segment sales in the first quarter 2022.

Ingredient Solutions
In the first quarter 2023, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 10% to $30.9 million. Gross profit increased to $12.2 million, or 39.5% of segment sales, compared to $8.1 million, or 29.0% of segment sales in the first quarter 2022.

Other
Advertising and promotion expenses for the first quarter 2023 increased $2.2 million, or 41%, to $7.7 million as compared to the first quarter 2022.

Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the first quarter 2023 increased $4.3 million, or 26%, to $20.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2022.

The corporate effective tax rate for the first quarter 2023 was 23.7%, compared with 23.0% from the first quarter 2022.

2023 Outlook
MGP is confirming the following consolidated guidance for fiscal 2023:

  • Sales are projected to be in the range of $815 million to $835 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $178 million to $183 million.
  • Adjusted basic EPS is forecasted to be in the $5.05 to $5.20 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.2 million at year end.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
MGP Ingredients will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

  Webcast: ir.mgpingredients.com on the Events & Presentations page
  Conference Call: 844-308-6398 (domestic) or 412-717-9605 (international)


About MGP Ingredients, Inc.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana and Kansas, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional, and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected effects on MGP Ingredients, Inc. (the "Company," or "MGP") of continuing consumer trends and our announced expansionary projects and the Company's outlook for 2023. Forward looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” "project," "forecast," “hopeful,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “encouraged,” “opportunities,” “potential,” and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology.

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, and Company financial results and financial condition and are not guarantees of future performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include:

  • Disruptions in the operations or a catastrophic event at any of our facilities
  • The effect of commodity price fluctuations
  • The effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan
  • Our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers
  • The impact of climate change, or legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change
  • Product recalls or other product liability claims
  • Any damage to our reputation or that of any of our key customers or their brands
  • Adverse public opinion about any of our specialty ingredients
  • Warehouse expansion issues
  • Our reliance on fewer, more profitable customer relationships
  • Commercial, political, and financial risks
  • The impact of our compliance with extensive regulation and taxation requirements
  • The impact of tariffs or any changes in trade policies
  • Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on the availability of our products
  • The impact of our compliance with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions
  • Changes in consumer preferences and purchases and our ability to anticipate or react to those changes
  • A change in public opinion about alcohol
  • Our reliance on distributors to adequately distribute our branded spirits within their territories
  • Failure of our branded spirits to secure and maintain listings in the control states
  • Changes in excise taxes, incentives and customs duties related to products containing alcohol
  • The impact of class action or other litigation relating to alcohol abuse or the misuse of alcohol
  • The availability and cost of raw materials, product ingredients, energy resources or labor, and fluctuations in energy costs
  • The impact of global supply chain challenges
  • The effects of inflation and our ability to increase prices to customers
  • The impact of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine
  • Our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights
  • Our ability to defend against claims of alleged intellectual property rights infringement
  • Risks related to our dual-class stock structure and the provisions of our governing documents; our reliance on our key information technology systems, networks, processes, associated sites, or service providers
  • Risks related to acquisitions, the competitive market in which we sell our products, and related market conditions
  • Work disruptions or stoppages by our unionized workforce
  • Potential adverse effects related to the loss of key management personnel
  • Our ability to maintain compliance with all applicable loan agreement covenants
  • Increases in interest rates
  • The impact of COVID-19 and other pandemics or health crises

For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including risks specific to our Distilling Solutions, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions segments, see Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or alternatives for, GAAP. In addition to the comparable GAAP measures, the Company has disclosed adjusted EBITDA, as well as guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measure. We believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures when evaluating the Company’s operating results compared to prior periods on a consistent basis, assessing financial trends and for forecasting purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. The attached schedule provides a full reconciliation of historical adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Full year 2023 guidance measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of MGP’s ongoing operations.

For More Information
Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Operating income, quarter versus quarter   Operating Income   Change  
Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022   $ 50,080        
Decrease in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment     (5,905 )   (12 ) pp(a)
Decrease in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment     (189 )     pp
Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment     4,097     8   pp
Increase in advertising and promotion expenses     (2,229 )   (4 ) pp
Increase in SG&A expenses     (4,295 )   (9 ) pp
Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023   $ 41,559     (17 )%  

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD
 
Change in basic and diluted EPS, quarter versus quarter   Basic and Diluted EPS   Change  
Basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2022   $ 1.69        
Change in operating income (b)     (0.30 )   (18 ) pp(a)
Change in interest expense, net (b)     0.02     1   pp
Change in weighted average shares outstanding     (0.01 )   (1 ) pp
Basic EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2023   $ 1.40     (18 )%  
Impact of dilutive shares outstanding     (0.01 )   (1 ) pp
Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2023   $ 1.39     (19 )%  

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).
(b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2022).

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands)
  DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES  
      Quarter versus Quarter Sales  
  Quarter Ended March 31,   Change Increase/(Decrease)  
    2023     2022   $ Change   % Change  
Brown goods $ 68,324   $ 62,145   $ 6,179     10 %  
White goods   15,954     20,086     (4,132 )   (21 )  
Premium beverage alcohol   84,278     82,231     2,047     2    
Industrial alcohol   10,439     11,495     (1,056 )   (9 )  
Food grade alcohol   94,717     93,726     991     1    
Fuel grade alcohol   2,556     3,282     (726 )   (22 )  
Distillers feed and related co-products   9,092     8,917     175     2    
Warehouse services   6,858     5,584     1,274     23    
Total Distilling Solutions $ 113,223   $ 111,509   $ 1,714     2 %  
                 


  BRANDED SPIRITS SALES  
      Quarter versus Quarter Sales  
  Quarter Ended March 31,   Change Increase/(Decrease)  
    2023     2022   $ Change   % Change  
Ultra premium $ 9,115   $ 12,597   $ (3,482 )   (28 )%  
Super premium   2,847     2,946     (99 )   (3 )  
Premium   6,784     6,140     644     10    
Premium plus   18,746     21,683     (2,937 )   (14 )  
Mid   20,835     19,273     1,562     8    
Value   13,421     11,299     2,122     19    
Other   3,881     3,496     385     11    
Total Branded Spirits $ 56,883   $ 55,751   $ 1,132     2 %  


  INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES  
      Quarter versus Quarter Sales  
  Quarter Ended March 31,   Change Increase / (Decrease)  
    2023     2022   $ Change   % Change  
Specialty wheat starches $ 14,686   $ 15,203   $ (517 )   (3 )%  
Specialty wheat proteins   11,890     9,419     2,471     26    
Commodity wheat starches   3,807     3,353     454     14    
Commodity wheat proteins   521         521     N/A    
Total Ingredient Solutions $ 30,904   $ 27,975   $ 2,929     10 %  
                 


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
    Quarter Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Sales   $ 201,010     $ 195,235  
Cost of sales     131,186       123,414  
Gross profit     69,824       71,821  
         
Advertising and promotion expenses     7,733       5,504  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     20,532       16,237  
Operating income     41,559       50,080  
         
Interest expense, net     (995 )     (1,598 )
Other income (expense), net     123       54  
Income before income taxes     40,687       48,536  
         
Income tax expense     9,655       11,165  
Net income     31,032       37,371  
         
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     39       66  
Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc.     31,071       37,437  
         
Income attributable to participating securities     (311 )     (318 )
Net income used in earnings per common share calculation   $ 30,760     $ 37,119  
         
Weighted average common shares        
Basic     22,040,224       21,989,100  
Diluted     22,072,271       21,989,100  
         
Earnings per common share        
Basic   $ 1.40     $ 1.69  
Diluted   $ 1.39     $ 1.69  


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,728     $ 47,889  
Receivables, net   128,611       109,267  
Inventory   308,558       289,722  
Prepaid expenses   6,542       2,957  
Refundable income taxes         4,327  
Total Current Assets   475,439       454,162  
       
Property, plant, and equipment   461,069       450,800  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (220,100 )     (215,168 )
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net   240,969       235,632  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   14,698       15,042  
Investment in joint ventures   5,274       5,534  
Intangible assets, net   216,250       216,768  
Goodwill   226,294       226,294  
Other assets   5,262       4,779  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,184,186     $ 1,158,211  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,400     $ 5,600  
Accounts payable   66,755       66,432  
Federal and state excise taxes payable   7,388       4,627  
Income taxes payable   4,716        
Accrued expenses and other   17,056       28,716  
Total Current Liabilities   102,315       105,375  
       
Long-term debt, less current maturities   27,914       29,510  
Convertible senior notes   195,305       195,225  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   11,252       11,622  
Other noncurrent liabilities   3,768       3,723  
Deferred income taxes   67,685       67,112  
Total Liabilities   408,239       412,567  
Total equity   775,947       745,644  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,184,186     $ 1,158,211  


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Quarter to Date Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net income   $ 31,032     $ 37,371  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     5,171       5,621  
Share-based compensation     1,215       1,373  
Equity method investment loss (income)     260       (394 )
Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance     573       347  
Other, net     99       24  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Receivables, net     (19,227 )     (9,601 )
Inventory     (18,707 )     (13,696 )
Prepaid expenses     (3,578 )     657  
Income taxes payable (refundable)     9,043       5,437  
Accounts payable     6,498       4,638  
Accrued expenses and other     (10,208 )     (8,896 )
Federal and state excise taxes payable     2,761       (515 )
Other, net     89       (136 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     5,021       22,230  
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Additions to property, plant, and equipment     (16,237 )     (10,642 )
Contributions to equity method investment           (1,028 )
Other, net     (708 )     (363 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (16,945 )     (12,033 )
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents     (2,669 )     (2,661 )
Purchase of treasury stock     (801 )     (714 )
Principal payments on long-term debt     (800 )     (807 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (4,270 )     (4,182 )
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     33       (288 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (16,161 )     5,727  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     47,889       21,568  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 31,728     $ 27,295  


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Net Income $ 31,032     $ 37,371  
Interest expense   995       1,598  
Income tax expense   9,655       11,165  
Depreciation and amortization   5,171       5,621  
Equity method investment loss (income)   260       (394 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,113     $ 55,361  

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and equity method investment loss (income).


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION (UNAUDITED)
 
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Principal amount of the bonds $ 201,250,000     $ 201,250,000  
Par value $ 1,000     $ 1,000  
Number of bonds outstanding (a)   201,250       201,250  
       
Initial conversion rate   10.3911       10.3911  
Conversion price $ 96.23620     $ 96.23620  
       
Average share price (b) $ 97.73393     $ 80.54661  
Impact of conversion (c) $ 204,382,062     $  
       
Cash paid for principal   (201,250,000 )     (201,250,000 )
Conversion premium $ 3,132,062     $  
       
Average share price $ 97.73393     $ 80.54661  
Conversion premium in shares (d) (e)   32,047        

(a) Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principal amount of the bonds divided by the par value.

(b) Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

(c) Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero.

(d) The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter and year to date period exceeds the conversion price of $96.23620 per share. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the inclusion of the shares had a dilutive impact and were included in the diluted EPS calculation. There was no dilutive impact for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(e) Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price, then the conversion premium in shares is zero.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

MGP Ingredients Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more