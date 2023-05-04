CareSource Foundation awards $450,000 to nonprofits serving children across Florida

CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge benefits more than 30 organizations

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CareSource Foundation proudly announces the conclusion of the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge in South Florida with $450,000 awarded to more than 30 community and nonprofit organizations across Florida. All organizations are committed to effective, practical solutions that address the needs of children and youth in medically complex care.

“Floridians know best which organizations are moving the needle on the intricate needs of medically complex children in their communities, so the CareSource Foundation is looking to follow their lead,” said Jenny Michael, senior vice president of advocacy at CareSource. “Our goal is to support the sustainability and expansion of their important work to improve health outcomes, health access and support for families and caregivers so these children can live their best possible life.”

The CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge is a state-specific competition where nonprofits aligned within an identified focus area are nominated for their work to support people who live in that state. After the nomination period, communities have the opportunity to vote for their favorite nonprofit. Organizations are encouraged to rally their supporters for votes. Florida is the fourth state where the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge has taken place.

The CareSource Foundation rolled out the grant challenge statewide in three separate regions and culminated with awards ceremonies in Tallahassee and Jacksonville, and surprise check presentations in South Florida.

While every Florida grant challenge finalist received a donation from the CareSource Foundation, top awardees in each of the three regions received $50,000 grants to further their missions.

In Northwest Florida, The Family Café was the first top recipient of the $50,000 grant. They will use the funds to provide individuals with disabilities and their families with an opportunity for advocacy, friendship and collaboration.

At the conclusion of the second region’s grant challenge in Northeast/Central/Gulf Coast Florida, Episcopal Children’s Services announced they will use their $50,000 toward helping underserved children build a strong foundation for educational success.

Lastly, the Southeast/Southwest Florida Region rounded out the statewide program with the announcement that Take Stock in Children was the top recipient of the region. Take Stock in Children will use its $50,000 CareSource grant to further its mission of helping deserving, low-income youth escape the cycle of poverty through education

Organizations were selected following an extensive public nomination and voting process. Click below to see a full list of recipients from each region:

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $28.5 million to nonprofits across the country that are working to eliminate poverty, provide much-needed services to low-and moderate-income families, and develop innovative approaches to address critical health issues.

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

CareSource Florida Co. was formed to offer programs and products in the state of Florida.

