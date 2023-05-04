Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market : Growing Demand for Temperature-Controlled Storage and Transportation

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type, End-Use Industry, Product, and Technology: Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the Indonesia cold chain logistics market was valued at $4.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export of frozen goods or items in Indonesia.

By business type, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market has been categorized into cold storage and cold chain transport. The cold storage segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for cold storage services for cold chain logistics.

On the basis of end-use industry, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is bifurcated into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. The meat, fish, & sea food segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for frozen meat and sea food in Indonesia.

On the basis of product, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, is bifurcated into refrigerators and air conditioning. The refrigerators segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for efficient refrigerators to successfully transport the frozen items.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By business type, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of product, the air conditioning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

According to technology, the air blown segment is projected to lead the Indonesia cold chain logistics market.

The key players profiled in this Indonesia cold chain logistics market report include Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama, GAC, Kiat Ananda Group, Kuenhe + Nagel, Maersk, OOCL Logistics Limited, PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA, SF Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia.

