Healthcare Cyber Security Market

Cyber threats have been gradually increasing in recent years and many healthcare organizations have struggled to secure their network infrastructure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Healthcare Cyber Security Market Reach to USD 57.25 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Kaspersky, McAfee & Symantec." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global healthcare cyber security market was valued at USD 12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. On the contrary, high installation cost of healthcare cyber security solutions impedes the market growth. However, rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years.

The healthcare cyber security size is segmented on the basis of component, security type, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is bifurcated into solutions and services. Depending on security type, the market is classified into network security, application security, device security, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Depending on security type, the network security segment dominated the healthcare cyber security market share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as the demand for healthcare network and infrastructure security solutions are on the rise in the healthcare sector. The network security segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare cyber security industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the application security segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of device security segment.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Region wise, the healthcare cyber security market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its strict healthcare privacy policies. Moreover, the increased number of cyber-attacks in the region is expected to drive the market for healthcare cyber security technology during the forecast period. North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly around one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to dominate the market share in terms of revenue by 2030.

The global healthcare cyber security industry is dominated by key players such as AO Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McAfee Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Palo Alto Networks, SENSATO CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS, and Symantec Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The demand for healthcare cyber security solutions is growing as the threat landscape widens and hackers develop incredibly advanced tools and techniques to target healthcare firms, get data access, and hold data and networks for ransom (ransomware attacks).

• More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

