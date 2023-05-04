Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market : Delivering Packages in the Digital Age

global courier, express, and parcel

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market," The courier, express, and parcel (cep) market was valued at $407.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $749 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of courier, express, and parcel is typically attributed to the service that offers logistic services in specific areas. The offer of the service providers differs in the speed, weight, and volume of the packages and the way of carrying out the shipment of the goods. Moreover, the operators provide variety of value-added services to improvise the delivery experience for the user. The express deliveries are mainly time-bounded through which different high value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre agreed date and time.

Major economies such as India, China, the U.S., and Germany, among others observed an increase in demand for courier, express, and parcel services as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the consumer spending habits. Moreover, increase in investments and adoption of IT-enabled technology within courier, express, and parcel industry influences adoption of this services. For instance, DHL Express forecasts continuous growth in express transport in France of around 8% p/a for the period 2021 to 2025. In addition, in September 2020, DHL Express announced investments of $200 million (€170 million) in its new hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in October 2021.

In addition, the courier, express, and parcel market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in international trade across regions and rise in internet-based services and growing number of smartphones among users. For instance, in 2019, Nepal and China signed the Protocol on Implementing Agreement on Transit and Transport along with 6 other agreements to enable Nepal to access Chinese sea and land ports. China has agreed to let Nepal use Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianyungang, and Zhanjiang open seaports; and Lanzhou, Lhasa, and Xigatse dry ports for trading with other countries. Furthermore, the companies operating in the courier, express, and parcel market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in February 2020, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) launched express service known as UPS Express Plus in the high business density areas of Moscow and St. Petersburg for all Russian origin cities from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok to offer a wider range of options to meet e-commerce customers.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Courier, express, and parcel firms, involved in the movement, shipping, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the supply chain disturbance formed by COVID-19 impacted the competitiveness, economic growth, and jobs lost in the courier, express, and parcel industry. For instance, according to an International Finance Corporation (IFC) report, total container volumes handled at Chinese ports dropped by 10.1% in the first few months of 2020.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By business, the B2C segment is projected to dominate the "global courier, express, and parcel market" in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the international segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By end-user, the wholesale & retail segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the airways segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the courier, express, and parcel market are Aramex, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx, One World Express Inc. Ltd, Poste Italiane, PostNL Holding B.V., Qantas Airways Limited, Royal Mail Group Limited, SF Express, Singapore Post Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

