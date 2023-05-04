Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market to Reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2032 with 8% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) purification market size was USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market had a size of USD 2.4 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to grow to USD 4.8 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The demand for DNA purification products in research and clinical laboratories is driven by various applications, including forensic analysis, genetic disease diagnosis, cancer research, and drug development. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, has increased the demand for DNA purification products for disease detection and treatment. Funding for research and development initiatives has also increased, driving revenue growth of the market.

The advent of improved DNA sequencing technology has created a need for high-quality DNA samples, leading to the development of innovative DNA purification products that provide high-purity DNA samples for use in sequencing applications. Rising demand for individualized treatment and personalized medicine based on patients' genetic make-up is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Government programs that fund genomics and proteomics research and development also contribute to the demand for DNA purification products.

However, the high cost of DNA purification products and a shortage of qualified specialists to handle them are significant factors that could restrain revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, the availability of substitute methods such as RNA purification and separation may hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent.

The DNA purification market can be classified by product type, method, and application outlook.

In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into kits, reagents, instruments, and others. The kits segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the convenience and ease of use they offer. The reagents segment is also expected to witness considerable growth as they are the most essential component in DNA purification.

The method outlook of the DNA purification market comprises column-based purification, magnetic bead-based purification, reagent-based purification, and others. The column-based purification method is widely used in laboratories due to its high efficiency and reproducibility. Magnetic bead-based purification is also gaining popularity owing to its advantages, such as speed, specificity, and reproducibility.

In terms of application outlook, the DNA purification market can be segmented into genomic DNA purification, plasmid DNA purification, PCR cleanup, and others. Genomic DNA purification is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market due to its significant use in molecular biology and genetic research. Plasmid DNA purification is also expected to witness substantial growth, mainly driven by the increasing use of recombinant DNA technology in research and biotechnology.

Strategic development:

A partnership was formed between Qiagen and Illumina in 2021 to develop companion diagnostic assays for profiling solid tumors using NGS technology. This collaboration aims to create a comprehensive genomic profile assay that will facilitate personalized cancer treatment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new product in 2021 called the KingFisher Apex Purification System, which is designed for high-throughput DNA and RNA purification. The system uses magnetic particle-based technology to generate large quantities of pure nucleic acids in a shorter period and with fewer raw materials.

In 2020, Illumina announced its acquisition of Grail, a company that specializes in early cancer detection, for $8 billion. This acquisition was made to expand Illumina's oncology product offerings and accelerate the development of new cancer screening tests.

Promega Corporation and Vela Diagnostics joined forces in 2020 to develop and market diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. The partnership aims to provide clinicians with a complete solution for identifying infectious diseases and monitoring the progression of infections.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for nucleic acid purification is driven by the demand for high-quality DNA and RNA samples in various applications such as research, diagnosis, and drug development. Several prominent players in the industry are actively involved in developing and marketing nucleic acid purification products to cater to the increasing demand.

Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Illumina are some of the major players in the market. Qiagen and Illumina have partnered to develop companion diagnostic assays for solid tumor profiling using NGS technology. Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the KingFisher Apex Purification System, which enables high-throughput DNA and RNA purification using magnetic particle-based technology.

Other major players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Takara Bio, Inc. These companies are also actively involved in the development and marketing of nucleic acid purification products.

Overall, the market for nucleic acid purification is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality DNA and RNA samples in various applications. The development of new and innovative purification technologies and products by these major players is expected to further fuel market growth.

