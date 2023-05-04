Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,281 in the last 365 days.

Medigus Announces Record 2022 Financial Results

Record Revenues of approx. $92 million, up over 800% Y-o-Y

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (“Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced financial results and the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2023, is available on the company’s website (https://medigus.com/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

Key highlights:

  • Generated record revenues of $91.8 million in the year ended on December 31, 2022, compared to $10.1 million revenues in the same period of 2021
  • Gross profit reached a record $14.4 million in the year 2022, up 201% from a gross profit of $4.8 million in year ended on December 31, 2021
  • Shareholders’ equity improved to $54.6 million as of December 31, 2022, up from $51.4 million at December 31, 2021

2022 and recent highlights:

  • Medigus distributed cash capital of $1.6 million
  • IPO - Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (34.87%) announced the closing of its $15.5 million initial public offering
  • Viewbix (through Gix internet (42.25%)) Reported its financial results for 2022 with a 114% growth in revenues totaling $97 million
  • Charging Robotics merged with Fuel Doctor, a public company in the US and commenced trading on the OTC market
  • Eventer (46.21%) concluded 2022 with revenues of $2.4million, compared to $1.1 million in 2021

“I am pleased to announce that 2022 was a remarkable year for Medigus, with record high revenues of $91.8 million. The successful performance of our subsidiaries was a significant driver of this achievement,” said Liron Carmel, Chief executive officer of Medigus, “Furthermore, since 2022, two of our subsidiaries have become public companies traded on the Nasdaq and OTC Market, which emphasizes our commitment to sustain growth and provide value to our shareholders. These results are a testament to the diligent efforts and unwavering dedication of our entire team towards realizing the vision of Medigus as an innovation company.”

The Company’s loss before taxes on income for 2022 was approx. $10 million, compared to profit before taxes on income of approx. $4.1 million in 2021. Operating loss for the year ended on December 31, 2022, was $13.7 million, compared to operating loss for the year ended on December 31, 2021, of approx. $9.9 million.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include the ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Fuel Doctor, Inc., Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include ScoutCam Inc., Parazero Technologies Ltd., Laminera Flow Optimization Ltd. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


MEDIGUS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
 
  December 31,  
  2022     2021  
  USD in thousands  
           
ASSETS          
           
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents   20,065       24,025  
Short term deposit   859       -  
Restricted cash   185       -  
Trade accounts receivable   21,449       408  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses   1,928       415  
Inventory   1,791       1,227  
Loans to associates   546       1,265  
Loans to others   1,011       -  
Related party prepaid expenses   -       999  
Related parties   298       -  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   4,126       3,315  
    52,258       31,654  
               
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:              
Property and equipment, net   408       77  
Right-of-use assets, net   591       -  
Investments accounted for using the equity method   11,892       17,240  
Intangible assets, net   30,862       8,321  
Deferred offering costs   -       836  
Deferred tax asset   397       -  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   1,243       1,602  
    45,393       28,076  
               
TOTAL ASSETS   97,651       59,730  
               


MEDIGUS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
 
  December 31,  
  2022     2021  
  USD in thousands  
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
               
CURRENT LIABILITIES:              
Trade accounts payable   20,421       702  
Short term loans   5,111       816  
Short term related party loan   -       111  
Current portion of long-term loans   1,500       -  
Current portion of long-term related party payable   -       506  
Lease liabilities   131       -  
Warrants at fair value   396       692  
Contract liability   49       108  
Liability to event producers   1,654       1,556  
Derivative liabilities   4,159       -  
Related parties   1,055       616  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   3,151       1,532  
    37,627       6,639  
               
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:              
Lease liabilities   512       -  
Long-term loans   2,881       -  
Loans from related parties   -       689  
Long-term related party payable   -       711  
Deferred tax liability   1,817       236  
Accrued severance pay, net   125       22  
    5,335       1,658  
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES   42,962       8,297  
               
EQUITY:              
Share capital – ordinary shares with no par value:  authorized – December 31,2022 – 200,000,000 and December 31, 2021 – 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding – December 31, 2022 – 24,661,470 shares December 31, 2021 – 23,850,128 shares (*)   -       -  
Share premium   111,322       110,562  
Other capital reserves   13,208       12,619  
Warrants   197       197  
Accumulated deficit   (85,586 )     (74,188 )
Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd.   39,141       49,190  
Non-controlling interests   15,548       2,243  
    54,689       51,433  
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   97,651       59,730  
               

MEDIGUS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS

  Year Ended December 31  
  2022
   2021     2020  
  USD in thousands  
Revenue                    
Products   5,861       8,933       491  
Services   85,997       1,185       40  
    91,858       10,118       531  
                     
Cost of revenues:                    
Products   5,059       4,938       988  
Services   72,347       379       46  
    77,406       5,317       1,034  
                     
Gross profit (loss)   14,452       4,801       (503 )
Research and development expenses   4,853       1,045       997  
Sales and marketing expenses   4,006       1,988       471  
General and administrative expenses   14,174       9,964       5,494  
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   2,544       (713 )     (797 )
Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method   2,659       2,149       170  
Amortization of excess purchase price of associates   -       263       546  
Operating loss   (13,784 )     (9,895 )     (7,384 )
                     
Gain upon loss of control in a subsidiary   -       (11,465 )     -  
Gain from initial recognition of assets and liabilities upon consolidation of Gix Internet   (2,300 )     -       -  
Loss (gain) from sale of investments   127       (2,025 )     -  
Other income   (45 )     (494 )     -  
Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors   (159 )     (484 )     (338 )
Changes in fair value of warrants issued to third party investors by a consolidated subsidiary   (3,619 )     75       -  
Financial (income) loss, net   2,309       347       (205 )
Profit (loss) before taxes on income   (10,097 )     4,151       (6,841 )
Tax expense   (111 )     (105 )     (9 )
Net profit (loss) for the year   (10,208 )     4,046       (6,850 )
                     
Other comprehensive income                    
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss                    
Share of other comprehensive income of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method   460       191       8  
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss                    
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method   -       (29 )     27  
Other comprehensive income for the year   460       162       35  
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year   (9,748 )     4,208       (6,815 )
                     
Net profit (loss) for the year is attributable to:                    
Owners of Medigus   (9,815 )     6,794       (4,325 )
Non-controlling interests   (393 )     (2,748 )     (2,525 )
    (10,208 )     4,046       (6,850  
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year is attributable to:                    
Owners of Medigus   (9,503 )     6,881       (4,278  
Non-controlling interests   (245 )     (2,673 )     (2,537 )
    (9,748 )     4,208       (6,815 )
Earnings (Loss) per ordinary share attributed to Medigus ltd                    
Basic   (0.40 )     0.2       (0.6 )
Diluted   (0.40 )     0.2       (0.6 )
                     
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)                    
Basic   24,385       (*)23,036       (*)6,672  
Diluted   24,385       (*)23,036       (*)6,672  
                       


  (*) Share and per share data in these financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted, for all periods presented, to reflect a number of shares that is equivalent to the number of shares of the Company post the Reverse Split

Primary Logo

You just read:

Medigus Announces Record 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more