Recliner Sofa Market is to hit USD 5.65 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Recliner Sofa Market is segmented into Type, use case, material, price, size, Design style, use location, features and Distribution Channel for the analysis of the market. increasing demand for comfortable and customizable furniture, rising disposable income, shifting lifestyles and an aging population are expected to drive the Recliner Sofa Market.

Pune, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Goods & Services research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Recliner Sofa Market ". Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.15 Bn in 2022 to USD 5.65 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent.



Recliner Sofa Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 4.15 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 5.65 Bn. CAGR 4.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, use case, material, price, size, Design style, use location, features and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: Type, use case, material, price, size, Design style, use location, features and Distribution Channel and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Recliner Sofa Market. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report analyses the Bike Trainers Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Recliner Sofa Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Recliner Sofa Market data were later analysed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis.

Recliner Sofa Market Overview

Recliner Sofa is an armchair that reclines when the occupant lowers the chair back and raises its front. It is an automatic process. It has multiple benefits such as reducing stress, improving your posture, being easy to clean and great while watching T.V.

Recliner Sofa Market Dynamics

The more contemporary and luxurious living spaces demand for Recliner Sofa. The Recliner Sofa Market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for comfortable and customizable furniture, changes in lifestyle and increased disposable income. The Recliner Sofa Market possesses some challenges such as the availability of cheaper alternatives and environmental issues such as deforestation and carbon emissions. These factors are expected to limit the growth of the Recliner Sofa Market during the forecast period.

Recliner Sofa Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The increased purchasing power of the consumers and the presence of a large working population demands luxurious recliners sofa. These factors have been driving the Asia Pacific Recliner Sofa Market.

North America held the largest share of the Recliner Sofa Market in 2022, as the region is already developed and consumers are always looking for better and luxurious products for their home decoration or others.

Recliner Sofa Market Segmentation

By Type:

Single-seater recliner Sofa

Double-seater recliner Sofa

Sectional recliner Sofa



By use case:

Relaxing

Watching TV

Reading

Sleeping

Gaming



By material:

Leather

Fabric

Microfiber

Faux leather

By price:

Budget

Mid-Range

High end



By size:

Small

Medium

Large



By Design style:

Traditional

Modern

Transitional

Contemporary

By use location:

Home

Office

Hotel

Others

By features:

Power reclines

Massage

Heating

USB charging ports

Cup holders



By distribution channel:

Specialty Stores

Branded Stores

Online Channels

Discount Stores

Recliner Sofa Key Competitors include:

Ashley Furniture Industries (USA)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (USA)

Man Wah Holdings Limited (USA)

Palliser Furniture (Canada)

Southern Motion (USA)

Ekornes ASA (Norway)

Natuzzi S.p.A (Italy)

Himolla Polstermöbel GmbH (Germany)

Steinhoff International (South Africa)

ROM (Belgium)

Man Wah Holdings Limited (China)

Kuka Home (China)

Home Meridian International (China)

HTL International Holdings Limited (Singapore)

Yuan Tai Furniture (China)

Móveis Linhares (Brazil)

Conforto Móveis (Brazil)

Móveis Gazin (Brazil)

Marfim Moveis (Brazil)

Estofados Jardim (Brazil)

Grafton Everest (South Africa)

Sealy Corporation (South Africa)

Roya Furniture (Iran)

Shapoorji Pallonji Furniture (India)

Intermetal (UAE)



